Matheus Cunha: Man Utd Forward Offers Promising Injury Update
Manchester United forward Matheus Cunha has vowed he will be “back soon” from a hamstring injury suffered in last weekend’s Premier League win over Burnley.
Although things haven’t fully clicked into gear for a new-look United attack, Cunha has shown plenty of promise in tandem with fellow summer signing Bryan Mbeumo in the early games of 2025–26.
It was therefore a worrying sight when the Brazilian, who shared his inner child’s delight upon joining the Red Devils in June, was forced off only half an hour into Saturday’s eventual 3–2 victory.
Cunha also subsequently withdrew from international duty with Brazil for this month’s dead rubber World Cup qualifiers against Chile and Bolivia, but he appears optimistic about his fitness.
Sharing a slew of pictures from the Burnley game at Old Trafford, Cunha addressed fans and followers: “What an incredible environment, it’s great to be here.”
He added: “I’ll be back soon, always with joy and gratitude.”
United manager Ruben Amorim pondered over whether Cunha playing a full Carabao Cup game against Grimsby Town a few days earlier had anything to do with him pulling up. Diogo Dalot and Amad Diallo were the only cup starters also was named in the XI against Burnley.
“We need that guy really bad to be competitive,” Amorim said, underlining the importance that Cunha, scorer of 15 Premier League goals for Wolverhampton Wanderers last season, has in his new side.
Mason Mount, who appears to be well liked by Amorim given his recent starts, was similarly withdrawn during the Burnley game. That was seen as more of a precaution given the former Chelsea midfielder’s history of injuries over the last couple of seasons.
When everyone is fully fit and firing, United’s strongest front three could see Cunha and Mbeumo operating behind central striker Benjamin Šeško, with Mount a different kind of option and the potential for Bruno Fernandes to play further forward into a No. 10 role as well.