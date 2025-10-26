Man Utd ‘Launch Complaint’ With Premier League
Manchester United have reportedly raised concerns with the Premier League over their upcoming match schedule, which includes no home weekend fixtures from now until Christmas.
Ruben Amorim’s men are slated to play a slew of midweek fixtures in the build-up to Boxing Day as part of a new broadcast deal that increases the amount of Monday and Friday kick-offs in the English top flight.
In fact, Man Utd’s 4–2 victory over Brighton on Saturday evening was their last weekend fixture at Old Trafford for the next two months. The Red Devils’ next three home matches will all unfold during the week—an area of concern for fans looking to attend the upcoming clashes with Everton, West Ham and Bournemouth.
United CEO Omar Berrada has reached out to Premier League CEO Richard Masters to address the rather unfavourable run of fixtures for Man Utd, with the 20-time English champions emphasising the impact it has on match-going fans.
The Athletic report the two parties had a “constructive conversation” centred around the “cultural importance” of supporters, who now face a greater difficulty attending games at Old Trafford on weekdays as opposed to weekends.
Man Utd also requested any broadcast-related schedule changes be done with greater advanced notice so fans can properly plan during a time of increased commitments due to the holiday season.
Man Utd Schedule: Next Eight Matches Until Christmas
Opponent
Date
Kick Off Time
Nottingham Forest (A)
Saturday, Nov. 1
4 p.m. BST /11 a.m. ET / 8 a.m. PT
Tottenham Hotspur (A)
Saturday, Nov. 8
12:30 p.m. BST / 7:30 a.m. ET / 4:30 a.m. PT
Everton (H)
Monday, Nov. 24
8 p.m. BST / 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. ET
Crystal Palace (A)
Sunday, Nov. 30
12 p.m. BST / 7 a.m. ET / 4 a.m. PT
West Ham (H)
Thursday, Dec. 4
8 p.m. BST / 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. ET
Wolves (A)
Monday, Dec. 8
8 p.m. BST / 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. ET
Bournemouth (H)
Monday, Dec. 15
8 p.m. BST / 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. ET
Aston Villa (A)
Sunday, Dec. 21
4:30 p.m. BST /11:30 a.m. ET / 8:30 a.m. PT
Next up for Man Utd are trips to the City Ground and Tottenham Hotspur Stadium to take on Nottingham Forest and Spurs. The two away fixtures will both unfold on consecutive Saturdays to kick off November.
The Red Devils then return to Old Trafford on Monday, Nov. 24 for a bout with Everton before they clash with Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park the following weekend.
Just four days later, Man Utd are set to host West Ham on Thursday, Dec. 4. An away match against Wolves comes next before Bournemouth make the trip to Manchester on Monday, Dec. 15.
The Red Devils’ final match before Christmas comes against Aston Villa at Villa Park.