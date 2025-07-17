Man Utd ‘Learn Price’ of Proven Premier League Striker
Manchester United’s striker pursuit led the club to consider Jean-Philippe Mateta earlier this summer, with the Frenchman’s current price tag revealed in a new report.
Mateta has scored 30 Premier League goals across the last two seasons with Crystal Palace, including three in his last three appearance against United.
The Red Devils have focused their recruitment attention this summer on the split No. 10 positions in Ruben Amorim’s 3-4-2-1 formation, bringing in Matheus Cunha for £62.5 million ($83.75 million) in June and trying to negotiate a Bryan Mbeumo deal with Brentford.
But with a lack of depth in the No. 9 role and Rasmus Højlund struggling with only four league goals last season, there is evidence to suggest that is also a necessary area to target.
Plenty of United fans have expressed reluctance at seeing another Højlund or Joshua Zirkzee-type signing—young, raw forwards with unproven long-term potential. Mateta, although not a world beater, is a demonstrable Premier League calibre striker.
But even with a good amount of experience behind him, the Palace frontman only recently turned 28 and so isn’t on the retirement leg of his career either.
Mateta could complement and help guide someone like Højlund, rather than bury the Dane’s confidence even further by being an obvious direct replacement.
The Mateta avenue isn’t thought to be something United have explored since the very start of the summer, but a report from L’Équipe suggests he could be a cost-effective option. The French report doesn’t mention United but explains that Mateta is considering whether this summer could be a good time to move because he ultimately “aspires” to play for a bigger club than Crystal Palace.
AC Milan have shown interest, reciprocated by Mateta himself. But an asking price “over” the equivalent of €30 million (£26 million, $34.8 million) has scared away the Rossoneri.
As a reference point, that amount is less than Chelsea paid for Liam Delap in June. And while Delap is six years younger and potentially has a higher ceiling, Mateta has a better Premier League standing right now and could feasibly improve Manchester United immediately.