Man Utd ‘Make Improved Third Bid’ for Bryan Mbeumo
Manchester United’s apparent unwillingness to offer more than £65 million ($87.1 million) for Brentford forward Bryan Mbeumo appears to be over amid reports of a new bid.
United have seen two offers for Mbeumo rejected already this summer, the second totalling £62.5 million ($83.7 million), which is the same amount paid for Matheus Cunha.
Mbeumo, who scored 20 Premier League goals in 2024–25, made clear his preference for United following the conclusion of last season, but negotiations have been slow.
This week, The Guardian explained co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe and new sporting director Jason Wilcox believed at the end of June that a £65 million ($87.1 million) package would be accepted. Brentford are even said to have “indicated privately” that a medical was “expected imminently”.
That report added Ratcliffe is “intent on not being pushed into paying more” than £65 million. He and Wilcox, who has filled the position vacated by Dan Ashworth last December after originally being appointed technical director, “do not wish to be held to ransom” and favour a “patient” approach.
But with Brentford’s valuation of Mbeumo then thought to be “closer to” £70 million ($93.8 million, it was unclear where United stood with regard to pursuing the Cameroon international. That is, until news came through on Thursday afternoon of an improved third offer.
The Athletic writes that he new proposal is worth £70 million overall, broken into £65 million guaranteed and a further £5 million ($6.7 million) in add-ons. United await a response.
United’s only senior recruit so far this summer remains Cunha after triggering the Brazilian’s release clause last month—teenagers Diego León and Enzo Kana-Biyik have also been signed, although the latter has immediately been loaned to INEOS-owned Lausanne-Sport.
The Red Devils want Mbeumo before departing for a pre-season tour of the United States next week, with a first friendly of the summer to be held in Sweden this coming weekend.
The player himself had wanted things done before Brentford started pre-season, so that he wouldn’t have to begin preparations for the new campaign with his future still in limbo. It was a deadline that has now passed as of the last few days.