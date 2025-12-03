Man Utd Learn Transfer ‘Formula’ to Unlock January Deal for Midfield Target
Manchester United’s search for a midfielder has thrown out numerous names so far, but Atlético Madrid’s Conor Gallagher is emerging as the one most easily within reach as soon as possible.
United were linked with Gallagher towards the end of the summer transfer window, but spent the final days before the English deadline working on a deal for goalkeeper Senne Lammens instead.
It was also suggested that a loan enquiry regarding Gallagher at that time wasn’t enough to get Atlético interested in doing business. Now, however, transfer specialist Fabrizio Romano has claimed via his YouTube channel that the offer of a permanent deal next month could get a different response.
The Spanish club had, and still have, no intention of sanctioning a temporary deal, yet seemingly would be open to a cash sale. Gallagher’s original move to Madrid from boyhood club Chelsea in August 2024 cost Atlético in the region of £34 million ($45.3 million), but Romano suggests that proposing a £26 million fee could tempt Diego Simeone’s side to sell.
Gallagher’s apparent availability shouldn’t come as a surprise. The England international, who played 95 times for Chelsea during two seasons in the first-team and regularly captained the Blues across 2024–25, has struggled to establish himself as a starter Atlético. On the face of it, 46 La Liga appearances from a possible 53 to date sounds impressive, yet he’s come off the bench in more than half (24) of those games. This season, it’s been just three La Liga starts so far.
Manchester United are expected to prioritise next summer’s transfer window over January, which is notorious for lacking value. But all clubs at every level are attracted by opportunism and it could be that a deal for Gallagher is one that executives feel suits their needs.
Man Utd’s Options to Recruit in Midfield
Alternatively, United could wait for the summer and approach any of the seven other midfielders that have been most heavily linked with a move to Old Trafford.
Any one of Elliot Anderson, Carlos Baleba or Adam Wharton would get fans excited, although Nottingham Forest, Brighton & Hove Albion and Crystal Palace, respectively, are thought to be asking £100 million or more for their shiniest jewels.
Wolverhampton Wanderers duo João Gomes and André are two others on a rumoured seven-player shortlist that also includes Gallagher, as is Stuttgart talent Angelo Stiller.
An additional option who also ticks the opportunism box is Éderson of Atalanta. The Brazilian, well suited to the Premier League, will soon enter the final 18 months of his contract and outspoken representative André Cury has openly suggested he won’t renew in Bergamo. Cury, who has close ties to Barcelona and has hyped up a possible more there, also recently stated that Atalanta will lower Éderson’s price tag to less than half of what it previously was.