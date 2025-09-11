‘Time Will Tell’—Man Utd Legend Issues Bold Benjamin Sesko Prediction
Manchester United icon Rio Ferdinand believes it will take “at least a month” for Benjamin Šeško to find his feet following his £74 million ($100.2 million) summer move from RB Leipzig.
The highly rated Slovenia international has arrived at Old Trafford with enormous potential but is still awaiting his first goal for the Red Devils. He’s failed to find the net or assist in any of the club’s four matches this term, albeit he’s only started one of them.
Given big-money forward additions such as Liverpool’s Hugo Ekitiké, Arsenal’s Viktor Gyökeres and Chelsea’s João Pedro have all made goalscoring starts elsewhere in the Premier League, pressure is already rising on the 22-year-old to open his account.
But former United defender Ferdinand has issued caution when quizzed about Šeško, insisting the striker needs to be given time to settle into new surroundings before judgement.
“He needs to get up to speed with the Premier League and that’s going to take at least a month before he can even start thinking he’s in a good enough position to put his best foot forward,” Ferdinand told the Daily Mail.
“Listen, he’s a young kid. He’s got huge potential, that’s not in doubt. But potential and proving it are two different things. It wouldn’t be right to say whether he can do it or not, time will be the biggest teller of all.”
Ferdinand’s ex-United teammate Louis Saha has already predicted that Šeško will struggle in his debut season with the Red Devils, owing to United’s lack of midfield signings over the summer.
Šeško failed to score on international duty over the September break as Slovenia stumbled to a draw with Sweden and defeat to Switzerland in 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying. Confidence levels won’t be sky high for the youngster but one goal could change everything.
Šeško has the perfect opportunity to silence his doubters on United’s return to Premier League action. Ruben Amorim’s men make the short trip to local rivals Manchester City this Sunday and the towering striker has the opportunity to become a quick-fire United hero at the Etihad Stadium.