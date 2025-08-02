Man Utd Linked With Huge €70 Million Move for Barcelona Midfielder
Manchester United have been tipped to lodge a huge bid for Barcelona midfielder Fermín López by a report in Spain.
The Red Devils are now looking to bolster in other areas of the squad following their expensive acquisitions of Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo. A new striker is the priority and a new goalkeeper could be signed if the right deal arises.
Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that a central midfielder is now on the agenda for United, and SPORT were quick to suggest that signing could be Fermín.
Per the report, United have contacted Barcelona and indicated a willingness to pay as much as €70 million (£60.9 million, $80.7 million) to sign Fermín this summer, having previously expressed an interest during talks over Marcus Rashford’s loan deal.
Fermín has already rejected the chance to leave Barcelona—Arsenal and Chelsea are named as suitors from earlier this summer—but United are readying a mammoth contract offer to convince the 22-year-old to leave.
While Barcelona would prefer to keep Fermín, their need to raise funds through player sales is no secret. They are believed to favour parting ways with Marc Casadó but would be tempted to do business over Fermín at this price.
The final decision will rest with Fermín, who is expected to be given the chance to double his salary by moving to Manchester.
Fermín is well aware that he is not a guaranteed starter at Barcelona but was satisfied with his role last season and grateful to manager Hansi Flick for trusting him in games late in the campaign when the La Liga title race was not yet decided.
The chance to become a starter elsewhere could appeal to Fermín ahead of the 2026 World Cup.