Man Utd, Liverpool Sent Strong Antoine Semenyo Transfer Message
Bournemouth winger Antoine Semenyo is ready to take the next step in his career, Ghana manager Otto Addo has assured the 25-year-old’s suitors.
Semenyo’s future was a regular topic in the summer transfer window, when Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United were among his admirers before a five-year contract extension put a temporary end to the speculation.
It did not take long for the rumours to resurface this season. Semenyo racked up six goals and three assists during the first seven games of the current campaign, after which emerged his new contract includes a release clause worth £65 million ($86.6 million).
He is known to be admired by both Manchester United and Liverpool, while Manchester City are believed to be giving serious thought to triggering that clause as early as the January transfer window.
“He has done very well at Bournemouth, but with all the respect for Bournemouth and what they’re doing, surely it is natural for him to take the next step,” Ghana boss Addo told The Athletic.
“Whether its in the winter or summer, it is a difference question but it won’t make a difference for [Ghana]. I’m looking forward to him showing more of what he can to the world.”
Where Could Antoine Semenyo Go in January?
£65 million feels like a good price for a player of Semenyo’s early season form, but suitors will all have concerns about his drop-off since, although he is far from the only Bournemouth player to have allowed their level to tumble.
That being said, Semenyo’s showings earlier this season were by no means a flash in the pan. He struck 11 goals and added a further six assists last year and is clearly capable of causing real problems for Premier League defenders when at his best.
That extra source of goals and assists is what makes Semenyo, a proven Premier League talent, so desirable heading into a January transfer window during which nearly all of his big-name suitors will be fighting to overcome various slumps in form which have left them trailing in the title race.
City appear to be the primary contenders for Semenyo’s signature, although Liverpool do have the advantage of the presence of sporting director Richard Hughes, who brought the winger to Bournemouth back in 2023.
United, for their part, seem to have cooled their interest in Semenyo as they prepare to pursue targets in other positions of the pitch, meaning competition for the 25-year-old’s signature may not be fierce in January.