Man Utd Decide Antoine Semenyo Transfer Position After Man City Interest—Report
Manchester United are not thought to be actively pursuing Bournemouth winger Antoine Semenyo, despite manager Ruben Amorim’s admiration for him. Other positions are reportedly more important.
Semenyo has become a Premier League breakout star since the start of last season, recording 17 goals and assists during 2024–25 and nine already across 12 appearances in 2025–26.
The Ghana international is widely believed to have a £65 million ($85.8 million) release clause in his Bournemouth contract that becomes active from Jan. 1, but must be triggered by an undisclosed date before the transfer window closes to allow the Cherries sufficient time to find a replacement.
Manchester City have already been reported to be considering a formal move for Semenyo next month, with Bournemouth making a point of never stopping their best players from leaving for a bigger stage than the south coast club can realistically offer.
Semenyo has additionally been linked with Liverpool, whose sporting director—Richard Hughes—oversaw his arrival at Bournemouth from Bristol City just under three years ago. An approach from the Anfield club is far less likely, however, given a summer spend in excess of £400 million and defensive weaknesses a more pressing issue to address at this time.
Manchester United, too, will not likely go for Semenyo for similar reasons. The Red Devils focused last summer’s recruitment on new forwards, bringing in Matheus Cunha, Bryan Mbeumo and Benjamin Šeško for a combined fee in excess of £200 million. Joshua Zirkzee, who had looked destined for a January exit, has also suddenly forced his way back into Amorim’s plans.
Fabrizio Romano has stated in a YouTube video that United’s recruitment priority remains elsewhere, primarily in midfield. It has previously been suggested that the club won’t actively target the January window but will instead focus efforts on preparing for next summer instead.
Amorim has chosen to routinely pair Bruno Fernandes and Casemiro in central midfield, offering experience and guile, but arguably lacking mobility. With Fernandes preferred over other options like Manuel Ugarte or Kobbie Mainoo, it also removes the skipper from a more influential No. 10 role—even if the Portugal international insists he’s happy to play anywhere.
Wingback is a position that Amorim has publicly called to be strengthened, specifically requesting “another Amad” for the betterment of his 3-4-2-1 system. United spent £25 million on Patrick Dorgu last winter but still lack depth in the crucial wide areas.
Man Utd Midfield Transfer Targets—2026
There are no shortage of midfielders out there who could improve Manchester United.
The Red Devils are reported to have compiled a list of seven targets in advance of the summer transfer window, predominantly focused on players with current or past Premier League experience.
Adam Wharton, Carlos Baleba and Elliot Anderson are the three most high profile options expected to command the highest transfer fee, all priced at £100 million or more by their existing sides.
Wolverhampton Wanderers pair João Gomes and André are the two others based in the Premier League right now. Conor Gallagher is an option to bring home from Atlético Madrid, with emerging Germany international Angelo Stiller the only name of that seven with no ties to England.
The idea of pursuing Atalanta’s Éderson has also been talked up. The tenacious box-to-box Brazilian has been likened to AC Milan and Italy legend Gennaro Gattuso in the past and appears perfectly suited to the Premier League, where there has been a shift back towards raw physicality.
Éderson’s contract with Atalanta expires in 2027 and his representative, Andre Cury, has openly claimed that the Serie A side have reduced a previous asking price to less than half of the £65 million release clause. The issue is that Cury, with a longstanding business relationship with Barcelona, foremost wants Éderson to go there.