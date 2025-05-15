Exciting Man Utd and Man City Ligue 1 Target Reveals His Plans
Manchester United and Manchester City have been dealt a significant blow in their pursuit of Monaco's Maghnes Akliouche after the forward revealed his desire to stay with the club next season.
The 23-year-old has risen through the ranks with the Ligue 1 outfit and has now enjoyed two impressive campaigns in the first team. Thirty one appearances yielded 12 goal contributions last term but the youngster has bettered that total this season with seven goals and 12 assists in 42 outings.
The right winger has helped secure Monaco's place in next term's Champions League with one game to spare in Ligue 1, while he's also racked up seven appearances for the France Under-21s. Naturally, such an impressive ascent has attracted suitors from across Europe.
Perennial French talent poachers Paris Saint-Germain have shown significant interest in Akliouche previously, while both Manchester giants have been reportedly keeping an eye on him. Unfortunately for his three suitors, however, the attacker is in no rush to leave Monaco.
Speaking after Saturday's victory over Lyon, Akliouche affirmed his commitment to his current employers: “I am under contract at Monaco and I hope that I will be here next season. Why not?”
Akliouche signed a new contract with Monaco last summer that keeps him with the club until 2028, but the Mirror have reported that he could be available for £59m ($78.3m) despite recently penning an extension.
Monaco boss Adi Hütter was less bullish on Akliouche's future than the player himself, admitting that the club have a history of selling their brightest talents.
“I am encouraged to see where he [Akliouche] can go. For me, we don’t know what happens. If we lose him in the summer, we lose him in the summer,” confessed the Austrian.
“This is also the club’s strategy to bring in young talents from its own academy to the first team an then at one point to sell them – this is the club’s plan and it is a good one! This is the process as a coach. I want to follow [Akliouche's situation]. This is the history of the club and I like it!”
Man City spent big on Omar Marmoush in January but are still expected to sign a wide forward this summer, while Man Utd desperately need attacking reinforcements ahead of the new campaign. The duo may have to look at alternative targets to Akliouche, though.