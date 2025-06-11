Report: Man Utd Approached Over New Antony Deal, Includes Key Component
Manchester United outcast Antony is reportedly wanted for a second time by Real Betis, with the beaten Conference League finalists keen to hold talks over another loan deal.
Betis were comprehensively beaten 4–1 by Chelsea in Wrocław, Poland, but had previously strung together an impressive set of results, spearheaded by some exceptional performances from Antony following his January loan switch.
The Spaniards made no secret of their desire to keep Antony at the club, yet they have been unable to thrash out an extension with United to date. However, that could be set to change.
The Daily Mail report that Betis want to loan Antony for another season, with a potential deal including a buy option that would be worth around £35 million ($47.4 million) to 13-time Premier League winners United.
Antony, 25, struggled mightily at United following his £86 million ($116.5 million) move from Ajax in 2022, which saw him reunite with his former manager in Amsterdam, Erik ten Hag. But in 96 appearances for the club, he tallied just 12 goals and five assists. In a half-season loan at Real Betis, he scored nine goals and matched his assist tally in 26 games.
Amid a growing weight of expectation to deliver on his hefty transfer fee, Antony only made eight substitute appearances in the Premier League last season before going on loan—both Ten Hag and his replacement at United, Ruben Amorim, not deeming him to be of sufficient quality to start. At Betis, under the management of Manuel Pellegrini, he started 15 La Liga games.
Antony's resurgence at Betis came during the club's push to the Conference League final, and Pellegrini's side will compete in the Europa League next season.
“Thank you for opening the doors to me as if I were one of the family,” Antony emotionally posted on social media following the conclusion of his loan deal. “Thank you for giving me back the joy of playing. Thank you for reminding me why I fell in love with this game. My home. My people. Mucho Betis. Always.”
Things are unlikely to improve for Antony if he stays in Manchester, with Amorim having already strengthened his attacking options with the signing of Antony's international teammate Matheus Cunha from Wolves. The Red Devils are also pushing to sign Bryan Mbeumo from Brentford—a player who would provide direct competition for Antony in his preferred role on the right wing.