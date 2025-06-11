Matheus Cunha: New Man Utd Signing Enjoys Landmark Moment in Brazil Victory
Matheus Cunha played his first match since signing for Manchester United last week but things didn’t quite go to plan.
The £62.5 million ($84.3 million) forward featured as a substitute in Brazil’s goalless draw with Ecuador, failing to make an impact from the bench in Carlo Ancelotti’s first game as manager.
However, Brazil’s second 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier of the June international period saw him upgraded to the starting lineup and he left an impression on his new national team boss as the Seleção narrowly beat Paraguay 1–0 to confirm their place at next summer’s tournament.
Here’s how Cunha fared for Brazil.
Matheus Cunha vs. Paraguay
Cunha’s cameo against Ecuador was unconvincing but the 26-year-old was not alone in that regard as Brazil struggled to find their mojo. For the clash with Paraguay, Ancelotti decided to throw the Man Utd man into the starting lineup and the ex-Real Madrid manager was rewarded.
Having almost assisted Vinicius Junior early doors—the Madrid forward was inches away from turning Cunha’s cross into an empty net—the former Wolverhampton Wanderers star then proceeded to miss a gilt-edged opportunity from several yards as he miscued a seemingly simple header with the goal gaping. He would swiftly make amends, though.
Once again taking a menacing position down the right-hand side of the pitch, Cunha reached the byline before sliding the ball across the six-yard box, with Vinicius able to convert on this occasion to score the only goal of the game. That represent Cunha’s first international assist on his 15th appearance.
Despite being substituted in the 79th minute, Cunha still created more chances (three) than any other player on the pitch, and managed five recoveries as he proved his worth to Ancelotti out of possession, too. He lined up as an attacking midfielder but showed flexibility to drift across the forward line.
Brazilian outlet GE gave Cunha a 6.5 for his performance against Paraguay—only Vinicius received higher—and wrote: “He was given a chance to start again and moved around a lot, dropping back several times to help build plays.
“At 34 [minutes], he had a great chance to open the scoring, but he preferred to head the ball back instead of going for the goal. He redeemed himself nine minutes later, when he was smart, won the battle for the ball and crossed perfectly for Vini Jr. to score.”
When Will Matheus Cunha Make Man Utd Debut?
Having appeared for Brazil twice over the international period, Cunha will now enjoy a well-deserved rest. With the Seleção not in action again until September and Man Utd not featuring at the upcoming FIFA Club World Cup, he will be afforded time to recuperate ahead of teaming up with his new clubmates.
Man Utd won’t start their pre-season campaign until next month and that’s when Cunha could make his unofficial debut. The Red Devils face Leeds United in their first friendly of the summer on Saturday, 19 July and the South American should be involved in that fixture barring injury.
Man Utd then participate in the Premier League Summer Series in the United States against West Ham United, Bournemouth and Everton, before facing Fiorentina in another pre-season friendly on 9 August.
The 2025/26 Premier League fixture list will be announced on Wednesday, 18 June and Man Utd will discover their opening weekend opponents. Cunha should make his competitive debut in Gameweek 1, which commences on the weekend of Saturday, 16 August.