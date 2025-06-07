Brentford ’Raise Bryan Mbeumo Asking Price’, Second Man Utd Bid Received
Brentford are now looking for as much as £70 million ($94.7 million) to sell Bryan Mbeumo, a report has revealed, with Manchester United raising their bid to sign the Cameroon forward.
Mbeumo is keen to join United this summer after racking up 20 goals in the Premier League for Brentford last season, but the Red Devils’ first offer of £55 million ($74.4 million) was swiftly knocked back.
United quickly decided to return with an improved offer which, according to ESPN, has now been submitted.
The new offer is said to be worth “more than £60 million ($81.2 million)” and it was previously reported that such an offer would meet Brentford’s asking price, but Fabrizio Romano has now revealed the true fee being requested by the Bees.
Brentford want as much as £70 million to sell Mbeumo. They are prepared to soften their stance somewhat but are comparing the deal to United’s £62.5 million ($84.6 million) acquisition of Matheus Cunha for a reference.
Mbeumo is pushing for a move to Old Trafford, turning down approaches from Arsenal and Newcastle United in the process.
Interestingly, while United ramped up their pursuit of Mbeumo in response to missing out on Liam Delap to Chelsea, it is claimed the Red Devils are not planning to use the Brentford star as a central striker and still plan to sign an out-and-out No. 9 before the transfer window closes.
Such a move would likely depend on outgoings. Rasmus Højlund has been increasingly linked with an exit but much of the speculation has revolved around a return to Serie A on loan, whereas United would prefer a permanent sale.