Man Utd ‘Receive New Rasmus Hojlund Approach’, Price Tag Set
Napoli have joined Inter in pursuit of Manchester United striker Rasmus Højlund, a report has claimed.
United took a significant risk when they agreed to a deal worth as much as £72 million ($97 million) for the Denmark international in 2023, but Højlund has struggled to live up to expectations with a goal return of just 26 in 95 games across all competitions.
With United now rebuilding their attack under Ruben Amorim, they have been tipped to entertain offers for Højlund and Inter made their interest known earlier in the summer transfer window.
In response to that speculation, Højlund publicly insisted he is not planning to leave Old Trafford this summer, but La Gazzetta dello Sport state the 22-year-old is exploring his options and is open to a return to Serie A, where he impressed during his solitary season with Atalanta in 2022–23.
Aware of the striker’s wishes, Napoli have now registered their interest in striking a deal for Højlund, who is thought to be keen to work with manager Antonio Conte and share a dressing room with the likes of Romelu Lukaku and Kevin De Bruyne, as well as former United teammate Scott McTominay.
Working in Napoli’s favour is their ability to meet United’s demands immediately. Winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia left for Paris Saint-Germain in January for an initial €70 million (£59.9 million, $80.6 million) and those funds could be immediately reinvested in Højlund.
Corriere dello Sport note United are looking for a fee of €45 million (£38.5 million, $51.8 million) to sell Højlund and have so far been reluctant to entertain Inter’s attempts to negotiate a loan deal, instead demanding a permanent transfer.
Inter have gone as far as to suggest a loan move which would become permanent if Højlund meets certain on-field goals, but United are continuing to demand an outright sale, perhaps handing Napoli a boost in their pursuit of the Dane.