‘I Expect’—Rasmus Hojlund Responds to Man Utd Exit Speculation
Manchester United striker Rasmus Højlund has bluntly rebuffed suggestions of a potential summer exit, insisting that he is “fully dedicated” to the Red Devils.
The Danish forward’s future has come under increased scrutiny after a particularly disappointing Premier League campaign. Højlund mustered just four top-flight goals and endured a 21-game scoring drought in the middle of a bleak season.
Højlund was once held up as one of Europe’s most exciting young talents. The bustling striker, who was dubbed ‘The Hellhound’ by prolific Austrian author Gerhard Roth during his time at Sturm Graz, enjoyed an impressive season at Atalanta in Serie A during the 2022–23 campaign, convincing United to part ways with up to £72 million ($97.7 million) for his services.
While his stock is at an all-time low among Premier League spectators, Højlund reportedly still has some suitors in Serie A. Champions League finalists Inter have been linked with a move for the 22-year-old poacher.
It has been claimed that United would be willing to offload Højlund for a fraction of his initial transfer fee, but the Dane has no intention of going anywhere just yet. “I have a contract until 2030, so I expect to play for Manchester United,” Højlund told Bold while on international duty this week.
“I’m looking forward to going on a summer vacation, and then I’m fully dedicated to the project that’s underway. As I’ve told you before, I try to stay away from all [the speculation], because it’s both for better and for worse these days.”
Even if Højlund remains at Old Trafford, his future is by no means secure. United have already recruited another forward in the form of Matheus Cunha and are thought to be closing on a deal for Brentford’s Bryan Mbeumo. Both versatile players have experience of playing as a striker and could form a fluid front three together with any of Amad Diallo, Bruno Fernandes or Joshua Zirkzee while Højlund watches on from the bench.