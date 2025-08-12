Man Utd Unveil New Throwback Third Kit for 2025–26 Season
Manchester United pay tribute to the famous double-winning side of 1993–94 with their new third kit for the upcoming season.
Welcoming the adidas Trefoil logo back for the second successive season, this third kit comes with a black base which is amplified by yellow accents and a touch of blue, drawing inspiration from the away kit worn between 1993 and 1995.
A closer look at the shirt reveals a subtle devil motif throughout, while the club badge is also placed in a shield on the chest.
The 1993–94 campaign saw United become just the fourth side in the 20th century to win a domestic double in England. Sir Alex Ferguson’s team won both the Premier League and FA Cup that season, inspired by the likes of Eric Cantona, Roy Keane and Ryan Giggs.
United were just one game away from a treble, falling to Aston Villa in the League Cup final.
The release of the third kit completes United’s wardrobe for the upcoming season after the home strip and away shirts were revealed earlier this summer.
Hopes are high for Ruben Amorim’s side this term after a summer of intense spending. Matheus Cunha, Bryan Mbeumo and Benjamin Šeško have reinforced the attack for over £200 million ($268.7 million) and there are still plans to spend more.
Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Carlos Baleba is another expensive target, but much could depend on outgoings at United.
Alejandro Garnacho, Antony and Jadon Sancho are all up for sale and offers will be considered for a handful of other fringe players, including striker Rasmus Højlund, who faces an uphill battle for minutes after Šeško’s arrival.