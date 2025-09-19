Man Utd’s Next Five Games Rated for Difficulty Amid Ruben Amorim Sack Risk
Manchester United are desperate for the Ruben Amorim project to succeed, but there must come a point when pulling another plug is the only option.
Under his leadership, the Red Devils have won just eight of 31 Premier League outings. Four of his victories have arrived against newly-promoted sides, including the 3–2 victory over Burnley before the September break, which arguably saved his job off the back of a humiliating Carabao Cup defeat to Grimsby Town.
The club once again sought to appease their manager by splashing the cash and rejuvenating his frontline in the summer. However, Amorim still doesn’t have a midfield pivot viable for his framework, and his tactical rigidity will only continue to be exposed unless he introduces a few wrinkles.
No European football and the absence of domestic cup action until January mean 2025–26 will be the shortest campaign in Man Utd’s modern history. United are dealing with one game a week for the foreseeable future, which should aid the ailing manager. Still, their upcoming schedule is tricky, and Amorim has a fight on his hands if he’s to survive until the October break.
Here’s how Sports Illustrated ranks their next five Premier League fixtures in order of difficulty.
5. Sunderland (H) – October 4
- Difficulty Rating: 6/10
There’s currently no simple challenge for Amorim’s Manchester United. That was proven against Burnley.
Thus, while a home game against the newly-promoted Sunderland appears kind on paper, the Black Cats’ sturdy start upon their long-awaited top-flight return means the Red Devils will have to be wary of succumbing to a potentially tenure-ending defeat.
Regis Le Bris’ side are physical and robust with dangerous attacking outlets to boot. The business they conducted in the summer means they’ll remain competitive throughout 2025–26, and they’ll fancy their chances of securing one of those ’memorable triumphs at Old Trafford’ that a lot of teams have picked up in recent years.
This is Man Utd’s ’easiest’ upcoming fixture on paper, but it’s arguably the most dangerous.
4. Brentford (A) – September 27
- Difficulty Rating: 7/10
There were projections of a Brentford collapse after their summer exodus, but Keith Andrews, who has the thankless task of succeeding Thomas Frank, has so far looked the part on the touchline.
All the Irishman can do is stabilise the foundations imposed by his predecessor, but he’s working with a squad that lost its most potent forces ahead of 2025–26. Nevertheless, the Bees’ ’next-man-up’ policy means Kevin Schade and Igor Thiago have come to the fore, and, importantly, they remain a tough out at the Gtech Community Stadium.
Many will remember the Erik ten Hag-overseen 4–0 defeat on the second weekend of the 2022–23 season, and United have drawn and lost in west London since. The early kick-off perhaps works in their favour, but Amorim’s side will have to banish a few demons if they’re to prevail against the plucky Bees.
3. Brighton & Hove Albion (H) – October 25
- Difficulty Rating: 7.5/10
Fabian Húrzeler’s Seagulls have endured a mightily frustrating start to the 2025–26 campaign. Brighton & Hove Albion contrived to drop points against Fulham and Everton in the first two weeks of the season, before stunning Manchester City late on at the Amex.
A hotly contested clash with Bournemouth ended in defeat at the weekend, and they’re currently level on points with Man Utd. However, the table could drastically change by the time they rock up to Old Trafford on October 25.
There’s a good chance Amorim isn’t in the job when this fixture rolls around, and perhaps he’ll want to be out the door before Brighton secure their annual triumph at the Theatre of Dreams. They’ve won on their three previous visits.
2. Chelsea (H) – September 20
- Difficulty Rating: 8/10
This was once a duel that defined the Premier League season. Nowadays, Manchester United vs. Chelsea is viewed with a tinge of melancholy, as many remember iterations far grander.
The Blues are doing okay, mind you. Enzo Maresca guided them to fourth last season, and they’ll be looking to cement their top-four/five status this term. A title challenge is probably beyond them, and there’s been enough evidence through the first four weeks of the season to back that up.
If Liverpool and Arsenal are the current aristocracy, then Chelsea and Manchester City sit on the tier below. They have quality in abundance, but their injury situation isn’t ideal.
While Man Utd have tasted defeat in their two outings against fellow ’Big Six’ members at the start of the new season, this is the sort of fixture they impressed in under Amorim last season. As underwhelming as United have been, you shouldn’t completely write them off against the Blues this weekend.
1. Liverpool (A) – October 19
- Difficulty Rating: 10/10
Man Utd’s performance at Anfield last season ranks among their most impressive under the current manager.
The Red Devils performed with a snap and coherence we’ve seldom seen under Amorim, and they were than deserving of their 2–2 draw. In fact, Harry Maguire missed a gilt-edge chance at the death to win it.
It was their best performance at Liverpool’s home for quite some time, with their previous victory arriving under the tutelage of Louis van Gaal in 2016.
The Reds are much-changed from last season’s title triumph, and haven’t quite found their groove despite their historic summer spend. Arne Slot may have stumbled upon the optimal balance by the time Man Utd visit after the October international break, which may be viewed as the perfect time to cut ties with Amorim if United’s bouts with Chelsea, Brentford and Sunderland perpetuate their misery.