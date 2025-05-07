Man Utd Plan New Deal for Ruben Amorim Favourite
Manchester United are planning to start contract talks with Ruben Amorim favourite and highly-rated defender Harry Amass at the end of the current campaign.
The 18-year-old left back enjoyed an impressive pre-season with the Red Devils under former manager Erik ten Hag but has been more prominent since Amorim's arrival in the Old Trafford dugout last November.
Amass has now made five senior appearances for United–all of which have come since mid-March–and he's played 90 minutes during two of the club's last three Premier League matches. He's clearly made a hugely positive impression on Amorim and has a bright future ahead.
According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, United are "very happy" with the defender's progress and are preparing "new deal talks" with the starlet. These discussions are expected to start in the next few months.
Man Utd Plan New Deal for Ruben Amorim Favourite
United have struggled at left back for the majority of the season following long-term absences for the injury-prone Luke Shaw, while winter signing Patrick Dorgu is still finding his feet in English football. Fortunately for Amorim, right backs Noussair Mazraoui and Diogo Dalot have been able to cover on the left-hand side.
But it's an area that United must consider moving into the summer transfer market given Shaw's injury history and if they don't sign reinforcements then Amass could play an even more important role for the club next season.
Amass is following in the footsteps of several United academy graduates who have breached the first team in recent times. Kobbie Mainoo, Toby Collyer and Alejandro Garnacho are recent success stories that can inspire the youngster.