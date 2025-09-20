Man Utd Player Ratings vs. Chelsea: Red Devils Edge 10-Man Blues in 2–1 Victory
Manchester United earned a crucial 2–1 victory over Chelsea as both sides saw players sent off in Saturday's Premier League clash at Old Trafford.
Ruben Amorim’s side entered the fixture under significant pressure following another lifeless performance in last weekend’s Manchester derby, but they were given an enormous helping hand just five minutes into Chelsea’s visit. Robert Sánchez clattered Bryan Mbeumo as the United forward raced towards goal, receiving a straight red card for his mistimed lunge.
United found themselves in dreamland ten minutes later as Bruno Fernandes capitalised on their man advantage, reaching a century of goals for the club as he redirected Patrick Dorgu’s cross beyond substitute Filip Jörgensen. After a lengthy VAR check, the captain's effort was deemed onside by mere millimetres.
Enzo Maresca made three substitutions in the opening 20 minutes but his tactical reshuffle failed to prevent United from doubling their lead. Casemiro benefitted from some indecisive Chelsea defending, converting a header from close range to grab his third goal against the Blues.
But United’s Brazilian enforcer soon turned to villain as he was sent off for a second bookable offence in first-half stoppage time. The veteran was given his marching orders after pulling Andrey Santos to the turf, levelling the playing field at the end of a breathless opening period.
The unrelenting chaos of the first half subsided after the restart as United became understandably cautious and Chelsea grew in belief. Wesley Fofana’s offside goal offered the hosts another warning sign as the match entered its scrappy phase.
The Blues huffed and puffed as they sought to reduce the deficit and their persistence was eventually rewarded ten minutes from time, Trevoh Chalobah heading into the bottom corner from Reece James' cross to set nerves jangling inside Old Trafford.
Chalobah’s header offered Chelsea hope of a dramatic late turnaround but they were unable to make it reality, with United holding firm to secure their second victory of the season and three much-needed points to lift them up the Premier League table.
Man Utd Player Ratings (3-4-2-1)
Player
Rating (Out of 10)
GK: Altay Bayındır
6.6
CB: Matthijs de Ligt
7.6
CB: Harry Maguire
7.6
CB: Luke Shaw
7.4
RWB: Noussair Mazraoui
7.6
CM: Casemiro
6.5
CM: Bruno Fernandes (c)
8.1
LWB: Patrick Dorgu
7.7
RF: Bryan Mbeumo
6.4
ST: Benjamin Šeško
6.4
LF: Amad Diallo
7.2
SUB: Manuel Ugarte (46' for Šeško)
6.7
SUB: Matheus Cunha (65' for Mazraoui)
6.7
SUB: Leny Yoro (70' for Maguire)
6.2
SUB: Mason Mount (70' for Mbeumo)
6.2
SUB: Kobbie Mainoo (87' for Fernandes)
N/A
Subs not used: Senne Lammens (GK), Ayden Heaven, Tyler Fredricson, Joshua Zirkzee.
Player of the Match: Bruno Fernandes
Chelsea (4-2-3-1): Robert Sánchez; Reece James, Trevoh Chalobah, Wesley Fofana, Marc Cucurella; Moisés Caicedo, Enzo Fernández; Estêvão, Cole Palmer, Pedro Neto; João Pedro.
Subs: Filip Jörgensen (GK), Jorrel Hato, Malo Gusto, Tosin Adarabioyo, Andrey Santos, Alejandro Garnacho, Jamie Gittens, Tyrique George, Marc Guiu.