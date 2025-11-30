Man Utd Player Ratings vs. Crystal Palace: Two Droughts Ended in Comeback Win
Manchester United staged an impressive second-half turnaround at Selhurst Park on Sunday, inflicting a first home defeat upon Crystal Palace.
The Red Devils entered the half-time interval deservedly a goal down, but an excellent Joshua Zirkzee finish, his first league goal in 364 days, presented the visitors with a renewed sense of purpose and they swiftly overturned their deficit via a clever Mason Mount strike. There was even time for Lisandro Martínez to make his long-awaited return after nine months on the sidelines.
Palace had entered the contest enjoying a 12-game unbeaten on home soil, while United looked to be reeling after suffering a historic defeat to Everton at Old Trafford on Monday night. Suddenly, the picture is rosier for Ruben Amorim again, with his side performing with unfamiliar control after taking a 2–1 lead.
Their triumph lifts them up to sixth and above the Eagles in the Premier League table, who slip down the seventh. Oliver Glasner’s side remain winless off the back of Conference League outings.
Man Utd Player Ratings vs. Crystal Palace (3-4-2-1)
GK: Senne Lammens—7.0: Technically beaten twice from the penalty spot, and although Palace were comfortably superior in the opening period, Lammens wasn’t worked all that much.
CB: Leny Yoro—6.2: Made an excellent last-ditch block early on, but a clumsy performance was epitomised by his penalty giveaway. Withdrawn just before the hour mark.
CB: Matthijs de Ligt—6.9: Rumbled by Mateta early and took a while to recover. Sturdy when United were tasked with defending their lead.
CB: Luke Shaw—7.3: Produced some excellent recovery challenges in the opening period, and generally impressed when he defended on the front foot.
RWB: Amad Diallo—7.4: The entire right-hand side took its time to burst into life, with the Ivorian struggling to connect with Bryan Mbeumo until the second half.
CM: Casemiro—7.8: Missed United’s two best first-half chances, and was anonymous in possession. Stable showing after the restart with some bite.
CM: Bruno Fernandes—8.8: These were two canny assists from the skipper, who subtly found a way to drag his team back into the game.
LWB: Diogo Dalot—7.4: Offered some thrust with his runs in behind, but his threat when he did enter the final third was tame. Dalot was a useful physical presence, though, and won the majority of his duels.
RF: Bryan Mbeumo—6.9: Poor in the first half, with little coming off, but had more joy later on as he finally started to connect with Amad. Their interchanges were slick.
LF: Mason Mount—8.3: Mount has performed well when called upon this season, and he made the most of his start here. The Englishman was the match-winner.
ST: Joshua Zirkzee—8.1: Still looks a bit rusty, but his goal was superbly taken, and he produced a few sequences of efficient hold-up play.
Substitute
Rating (Out of 10)
Noussair Mazraoui (58’ for Yoro)
6.9
Lisandro Martínez (82’ for Shaw)
N/A
Kobbie Mainoo (90’ for Mbeumo)
N/A
Patrick Dorgu (90’ for Amad)
N/A
Subs not used: Altay Bayındır (GK), Ayden Heaven, Tyrell Malacia, Manuel Ugarte, Shea Lacey.
Crystal Palace (3-4-2-1)
Starting XI: Dean Henderson; Chris Richards, Maxence Lacroix, Marc Guéhi; Daniel Muñoz, Adam Wharton, Daichi Kamada, Tyrick Mitchell; Ismaïla Sarr, Yeremy Pino; Jean-Philippe Mateta.
Subs used: Eddie Nketiah, Christantus Uche, Will Hughes, Jefferson Lerman, Justin Devenny
Player of the Match: Bruno Fernandes
Crystal Palace 1–2 Man Utd: How It Unfolded at Selhurst Park
Man Utd were aiming to return to winning ways on a rare Sunday lunchtime kick-off at a ground they haven’t won at since 2020.
Ruben Amorim, fresh off a chastening home defeat to Everton, faced up against a manager who has proven that the 3-4-2-1 can be successful in the Premier League, but both managers’ interpretation of the system contrasts, and that was evident here.
United could’ve snuck into an early lead, but Casemiro failed to lift a scrappy finish over former Red Devil Dean Henderson. The Brazilian midfielder then headed wide from a set-piece, but that was as good as it got for the visitors in the opening 45 minutes.
Palace ought to have been a couple ahead before they eventually took the lead from the penalty spot. Jean-Philippe Mateta had earlier spurned gilt-edge chance that was gifted to him, firing past Senne Lammens’s post, but the Frenchman made no mistake from 12 yards, having been tripped by Leny Yoro after receiving Adam Wharton’s divine reverse pass.
Saying that, a double touch with his first successful effort forced a retake, but Mateta sent Lammens the wrong way for a second time to hand the hosts a deserved advantage.
To find a route back into the contest, United were tasked with breaching a defence that hasn’t been compromised in the Premier League since former Eagle Eberechi Eze struck for Arsenal at the end of October.
However, Palace were caught cold at the start of the second half by a superb Zirkzee finish, with the Dutchman getting the wrong side of Daichi Kamada from a clever set piece. He had so much to do after bringing the ball down, opting for an ambitious finish, but his fierce left-footed effort was pinpoint and beat Henderson.
That sparked the previously lifeless Red Devils, and their turnaround was complete soon after. Another set piece, but another excellent finish. This time, Mount made the most of a shoddy Palace wall to beat Henderson from just outside the area.
In command, United enjoyed their best period of the contest in the aftermath, with Palace, now facing a rejuvenated Red Devils that buzzed around the Selhurst Park turf out of possession, struggling to wrestle back any momentum.
The return of Lisandro Martínez was significant, given that United supporters haven’t seen the Argentine defender in action since February. He was tasked with helping the away side see out an impressive result, and they did so with ease. Palace faded horribly in the second period, with Thursday night’s venture perhaps taking its toll.
Crystal Palace vs. Man Utd Half-Time Statistics
Statistic
Crystal Palace
Man Utd
Possession
39%
61%
Expected Goals (xG)
1.70
0.99
Total Shots
9
6
Shots on Target
3
2
Big Chances
3
2
Pass Accuracy
73%
80%
Fouls
6
4
Corners
3
3
Crystal Palace vs. Man Utd Full Time Statistics
Statistic
Crystal Palace
Man Utd
Possession
44%
56%
Expected Goals (xG)
1.97
1.25
Total Shots
14
14
Shots on Target
3
6
Big Chances
3
2
Pass Accuracy
73%
79%
Fouls
14
14
Corners
4
4