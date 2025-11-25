Crazy Red Card Statistic Further Indicts Man Utd After Everton Defeat
Ruben Amorim has a habit of breaking all the wrong records as Manchester United manager.
Opta confirmed Man Utd’s loss to 10-men Everton marked the first time they lost a Premier League game when the opposition picked up a red card. They’d been unbeaten in 46 tries before Monday night, winning 36.
The Red Devils welcomed Everton to Old Trafford on Amorim’s first anniversary, intending to extend their current unbeaten run to six games, and were awarded a golden ticket by Idrissa Gueye 13 minutes into the contest.
The Toffees midfielder became the first player to be sent off for clashing with their own teammate in a Premier League game since Stoke City’s Ricardo Fuller in December 2008. After an errant Gueye pass allowed Bruno Fernandes to pounce and shoot wide, the Senegalese international gave defender Michael Keane an earful before slapping the Englishman.
It was no more than a tap, but referee Tony Harrington nonetheless dismissed Gueye, who apologised to Keane and the Everton supporters via Instagram post-match.
Man Utd Result Potentially Crucial Ahead of December Period
Given the circumstances of Monday’s game, a lopsided victory could have propelled the Red Devils into the top four. Instead, they occupy tenth with 18 points from 12 games.
The door was open for Man Utd to seize the initiative after a slow start to the contest, but it was the visitors who instead took the lead through an excellent Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall finish just before the half-hour mark.
Amorim’s side toiled without reward, failing to maximise their man advantage by retaining three centre backs on the pitch throughout. They eventually turned to crosses against a towering Everton defence, delivering 38 into the box, but the visitors stood tall. Jordan Pickford’s six saves, a couple of which were outstanding, helped the Toffees to just their third Premier League win at Old Trafford.
The Portuguese enjoyed a brief escape from scrutiny before the November break, but the spotlight will be thrust on the Portuguese coach once more after Everton’s historic triumph. Amorim’s now lost more Premier League games as Man Utd boss than José Mourinho in 54 fewer attempts.
His win rate of 30.8% remains the worst among Man Utd managers in the competition’s history.
While their upcoming schedule looks relatively kind, Amorim’s side are unlikely to make any fixture appear simple. A trip to Crystal Palace beckons this weekend before they face 17th-place West Ham United and bottom-of-the-table Wolverhampton Wanderers in back-to-back outings.