Lisandro Martinez’s Man Utd Return Teased —But ‘Emergency’ Change Ruled Out
Ruben Amorim admitted Manchester United defender Lisandro Martínez is edging closer to a return to action, but he won’t be pushed up into a defensive midfield role.
The Argentine suffered an ACL injury back on Feb. 2 in a 2–0 defeat to Crystal Palace and hasn’t played since. Amorim’s defence suffered mightily in his absence as Man Utd finished a club-worst 15th last season. Results have improved this season, but the centre back’s reintroduction should boost a side that’s conceded 18 goals in 11 Premier League matches.
Talk of a potential return heightened when Martínez was called up to the Argentina squad for the November internationals. He trained with La Albiceleste during the break and it seems to have paid dividends as he nears his first appearance in over nine months.
“I feel Licha is becoming close to being able to play,” Amorim said ahead of Monday’s Premier League clash with Everton. “We need to be careful, he is going to struggle in the first minutes but he is clearly in a better position than he was two weeks ago.”
Martínez Could Take on Unorthodox Role Upon Return
Martínez most likely steps in as United’s left-sided centre back when he returns, but given the Red Devils’ struggles in midfield he could play further forward.
The 27-year-old made 22 appearances for Ajax as a defensive midfielder, though he primarily was used as a centre back. At Old Trafford, Martínez has made 86 appearances in central defence and has slotted in at left back on four occasions.
Amorim was asked if Martínez could step in and offer respite to a midfield that has often looked overmatched—but the Portuguese coach seemed to rule out the possibility.
“[Martínez is] a smart, intelligent football player [who] can play in a lot of positions but it is not the right position for him,” Amorim said. “He needs more time to work there and he is not working there, in an emergency he can play but I am not thinking about that.
Other injuries in defence could make Martínez’s proposed midfield excursion a moot point, too. Amorim confirmed Harry Maguire will miss the Everton match after picking up a knock in training.
Lisandro Martínez’s Appearances by Position
Position
Appearances
Centre Back
225
Defensive Midfield
22
Left Back
16
Right Back
3
*Stats per Transfermarkt
Sesko Out for a Few Weeks With Knee Injury
Amorim confirmed Benjamin Šeško will be out for a “few weeks”, though the knee injury he suffered against Tottenham Hotspur is not believed to be serious.
“He is going to recover. He is doing the recovery and he is feeling better so we expect in a few weeks to have him back. I think it is going to be more or less he will be back at the same time as Amad [Diallo] and [Bryan] Mbeumo leave for AFCON.”
Šeško’s timeline has been set for three to five weeks, The Athletic report.
The Games Benjamin Sesko Could Miss for Man Utd
Opponent
Date
Competition
Everton
Monday, Nov. 24
Premier League
Crystal Palace
Sunday, Nov. 30
Premier League
West Ham
Thursday, Dec. 4
Premier League
Wolves
Monday, Dec. 8
Premier League