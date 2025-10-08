‘Convinced’—Man Utd Players Provide Bosses Ruben Amorim Feedback
Key officials inside Manchester United are ‘convinced’ manager Ruben Amorim retains the support of the squad after reportedly holding several conversations with players.
Despite a welcome, and deserved, 2–0 victory over Sunderland before the international break, Amorim remains under the spotlight after a hugely underwhelming 11 months at the helm of United which has brought just 20 wins from 50 matches across all competitions.
While many fans have long called for Amorim’s departure, it was reported in the build-up to the Sunderland game that those frustrations are not shared by the squad, with most players still supportive of the under-fire boss.
ESPN support that notion, revealing talks between players and senior ownership about the future of the club.
It is stressed that the conversations were by no means formal and were not specifically held to discuss Amorim’s future, but the manager was a frequent topic in talks which were largely positive.
Bruno Fernandes Among Players Spoken to About Amorim
Among those to be invited to talks were captain Bruno Fernandes and other recognised leaders in the squad, and United officials were delighted to hear of a positive mindset in the dressing room despite a difficult start to the season.
The belief is that United are keen to give Amorim one full season in charge before debating his future. After overseeing a transfer spend worth over £200 million ($268.7 million), Amorim now has a squad better suited to his demands and club chiefs want to give him a fair chance to produce results.
It has, however, been noted that Amorim cannot afford too many more miserable results if he wants to avoid his job being under genuine threat—the boss himself has publicly acknowledged as much.
A trip to struggling Liverpool after the international break promises to be an enormous affair for Amorim and United. Arne Slot’s side lost three consecutive games before the international break and United fans will be hopeful of adding to the misery of perhaps their fiercest rival.