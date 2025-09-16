Reports: How Man Utd Squad Feel About Potential Ruben Amorim Sack
The majority of the Manchester United squad are understood to remain supportive of under-fire manager Ruben Amorim, although reports note there are growing concerns about his suitability for the team.
As Amorim extended his miserable record as United manager to just eight wins in 31 games—the lowest win percentage of any Red Devils boss since the Second World War—he vowed not to adjust his divisive tactical setup and warned United they would have to sack him if they want change.
United officials have privately pledged their support to Amorim, whose position is not thought to be under immediate threat, and reports suggest that stance is largely shared inside the dressing room.
The Times note there are questions about his team selection and his refusal to change his system, but Amorim remains significant support from most United players, who recognise the challenge of the task at hand.
However, the Daily Mail state that players, while currently supportive of Amorim, are “losing confidence” in the manager after a disastrous start to the season which has seen them eliminated from the Carabao Cup on a run of three defeats from five games across all competitions.
Among the primary concerns inside the dressing room is Amorim’s 3-4-2-1 formation and the challenges that poses to a squad which was not built with such a setup in mind. While over £200 million (£272 million) was spent on new forwards, United did not address their issues in midfield which, according to club legend Paul Scholes, should have been the top priority this summer.
There are even claims that club captain Bruno Fernandes has concerns about playing in a deeper role in midfield, given his past success with United has come further forward on the pitch.
Crucially, however, there are no indications of an imminent dressing room revolt. The squad have not lost faith in Amorim despite being led to their joint-worst start to a Premier League season ever.
Adding an interesting layer to the situation is interest in Amorim from Benfica vice-presidential candidate Nuno Gomes, who has made no secret of his admiration for the former Sporting CP boss.