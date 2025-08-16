Man Utd Predicted Lineup vs. Arsenal: New Signings Lead the Line
Arsenal are Manchester United’s first opponents of the 2025–26 Premier League season and the two sides do battle at Old Trafford on Sunday afternoon.
Aiming to put their catastrophic 2024–25 campaign firmly to bed, the Red Devils will be eager to make a fast start to their first full season under Ruben Amorim, but overcoming last term’s Premier League runners-up will be no simple feat.
United will rely on their attacking trio of summer signings for inspiration in the standout fixture of the weekend, with Amorim’s forward line significantly bolstered over the transfer window to combat the profligacy that was rampant at Old Trafford last season.
Here’s how Amorim will line his team up to incorporate his new additions.
Man Utd Predicted Lineup vs. Arsenal (3-4-2-1)
GK: André Onana—Amorim has confirmed that the Cameroonian is available for the upcoming clash having recovered from an injury that ruled him out of pre-season. With Altay Bayındır the alternative, Onana will be swiftly restored to the starting lineup.
CB: Matthijs de Ligt—The Dutch defender is yet to convince at Old Trafford and his second season with the club will prove pivotal to his future. He’s likely to start on the right-hand side of a central defensive trio.
CB: Harry Maguire—Maguire remains United’s leader at the back, with the Red Devils opting to prioritise forward spending over defensive reinforcement during the summer window. He will have his hands full with Arsenal debutant Viktor Gyökeres.
CB: Leny Yoro—Yoro offered glimpses of his immense potential during a difficult debut season in Manchester, with an almighty challenge coming in the form of Gyökeres and Bukayo Saka on Sunday.
RWB: Diogo Dalot—Amad Diallo is an option at wing back but Arsenal’s attacking threats could force Amorim to plump for the more defensive-minded Dalot. An intriguing battle with Gabriel Martinelli will unfold at Old Trafford.
CM: Casemiro—Casemiro’s renaissance has been impressive and he’s re-established himself as a starter in Amorim’s two-man midfield. United might find themselves overrun in the engine room if the Brazilian is not at full speed.
CM: Bruno Fernandes—The arrival of several new forwards means Fernandes will likely drop into a deeper role this term, allowing him to dictate play but also demanding far more defensive work from the skipper.
LWB: Patrick Dorgu—Dorgu could prove a transformative signing for Amorim in the long-term given his attacking potential down the left flank. However, he will be more focused on thwarting Saka than bombing forward on Sunday.
RF: Bryan Mbeumo—Mbeumo scored his first and only goal against Arsenal last season and will be aiming to open his United account against them this weekend. The ex-Brentford talisman will undoubtedly cause issues for Arsenal’s defence.
ST: Benjamin Šeško—Amorim has confirmed that Šeško is ready to lead the line against Arsenal and United supporters will have high expectations for the Slovenian’s debut. Will he shine brighter than his opposite number Gyökeres?
LF: Matheus Cunha—Cunha blossomed at Wolverhampton Wanderers and now has the opportunity to prove himself at a higher level. A positive showing on Sunday will go some way towards convincing United supporters he’s worthy of a £62.5 million transfer fee.