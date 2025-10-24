Man Utd Predicted Lineup vs. Brighton: Sesko’s Inclusion Among Two Changes
Sure, winning at Anfield was cool, but this is the real test for Manchester United.
Since the start of the 2021–22 season, there’s no opponent in the Premier League that the Red Devils average fewer points against per match than Brighton & Hove Albion (0.8, equal with Manchester City).
Brighton have won on their previous three visits to Old Trafford, and United have lost four of the last five meetings. For some, victory on Saturday evening will be a true sign of progress for Ruben Amorim after he oversaw back-to-back league wins for the first time since taking the job last week.
The manager’s direct approach predicated on winning the second ball proved a success at Anfield, and it’ll be interesting to see how he plans to finally get one over the Seagulls this weekend.
Here’s how United could line up for Brighton’s upcoming visit to the Theatre of Dreams.
Man Utd Predicted Lineup vs. Brighton (3-4-2-1)
GK: Senne Lammens—So far, so good for the Belgian. Lammens has offered composed authority between the posts for United, and he’ll hope to continue his promising start here. Goalkeeping errors have cost the Red Devils in this fixture recently.
CB: Matthijs de Ligt—De Ligt doesn’t always look particularly comfortable defending out wide, and Leny Yoro’s recovery speed would come in handy against a dynamic Brighton attack. However, Amorim is unlikely to change his back three from the win at Anfield.
CB: Harry Maguire—The perseverant Maguire was United’s hero last weekend, having been in and out of the team to start 2025–26. There are doubts over his fitness, but expect the Englishman to make it back in time.
CB: Luke Shaw—The door to England has been closed for Shaw since Thomas Tuchel arrived at the helm, but a sustained run of good form for United should ignite talk regarding a recall, especially given his success with the Three Lions at major tournaments.
RWB: Amad Diallo—The conversion to a wing-back role could be the making of Amad, who’s showing signs of growing more comfortable with the position every time he plays there.
CM: Casemiro—The boss trusted his veteran midfielder at Anfield despite travelling back from South America ahead of the fixture. Casemiro has had another week to recuperate, and he should remain in United’s engine room.
CM: Bruno Fernandes—Brighton will seek to exploit Fernandes’ defensive lapses on Saturday, but they’ll also be wary of the quality he supplies from a deeper midfield position.
LWB: Patrick Dorgu—Diogo Dalot wasn’t great at Liverpool, so it wouldn’t be a surprise to see him drop out of the team in favour of Dorgu.
AM: Bryan Mbeumo—The Cameroonian has been a hit at the start of 2025–26, and it was he who broke the deadlock inside 70 seconds at Liverpool last Sunday.
AM: Matheus Cunha—Cunha’s gritty performance as United’s false nine at Anfield garnered plenty of plaudits, and we could see him perform a similarly withdrawn role on Saturday. However, he’ll primarily be tasked with serving the focal point of the Red Devils’ front three.
ST: Benjamin Šeško—Mason Mount has a huge role to play for Amorim this season, but a subtle change in tack from the manager could see Šeško return to the team on home soil. The hosts could go long again to avoid Brighton’s press, and the Slovenian gives them a better chance of winning the first ball.