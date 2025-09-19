Man Utd Predicted Lineup vs. Chelsea: Amorim Under Pressure to Deliver
Manchester United are eager to redeem themselves and secure a second win of the season when they host Chelsea in the Premier League on Saturday.
The Red Devils plunged further into crisis last weekend when they were convincingly beaten by their noisy neighbours Manchester City. Bar a few bright spells at the Etihad Stadium, Ruben Amorim’s team offered their travelling supporters little to cheer.
United are desperate for a response against Chelsea as they aim to rise above their current Premier League standing of 14th heading into the weekend. A positive performance and result would ease pressure on Amorim amid calls for his head.
Here’s how the Portuguese head coach could line his side up at Old Trafford.
Man Utd Predicted Lineup vs. Chelsea (3-4-2-1)
GK: Altay Bayındır—While the Türkiye international wasn’t responsible for any of the goals United conceded at the Etihad, he failed to convince with the ball at his feet and was similarly uncertain with deliveries into the penalty area.
CB: Leny Yoro—The youngster struggled with speed and ingenuity of Jérémy Doku last time out and could have similar issues against Chelsea’s band of forwards. Jamie Gittens, Pedro Neto and former teammate Alejandro Garancho could all operate down his side.
CB: Matthijs de Ligt—The Dutchman will be responsible for thwarting João Pedro, who added an assist to his impressive Premier League tally last weekend. De Ligt has been largely dependable on an individual level this season.
CB: Luke Shaw—Shaw produced a truly dismal performance against Man City, looking alarmingly slow out of possession and lacking any intensity in his defending. Swift improvements are required against the Blues.
RWB: Noussair Mazraoui—Mazraoui will be expected to offer Yoro a sizeable helping hand against Chelsea’s star-studded attack, with United seeking a first clean sheet of the term. He also struggled against Doku’s pace in the Manchester derby.
CM: Casemiro—Casemiro’s experience was sorely missed at the Etihad, with the Brazilian only used in the closing 10 minutes of the match. He should replace Manuel Ugarte in the starting lineup on Saturday.
CM: Bruno Fernandes—United’s skipper still managed the most touches, accurate passes and passes into the final third of anybody on the pitch last weekend, with the Portuguese always influential no matter the outcome.
LWB: Patrick Dorgu—Mazraoui will be in for an awkward battle at Old Trafford and Dorgu will receive a similarly testing duel, likely in the form of Brazilian livewire Estêvão.
RF: Bryan Mbeumo—Mbeumo came ever so close to making it goals in three successive games but was denied by a stunning Gianluigi Donnarumma save at the Etihad. The summer recruit has been lively amid the disappointment.
ST: Benjamin Šeško—The £74 million ($100.4 million) striker was anonymous on his first Premier League start and needs to offer more against Chelsea’s backline. The 22-year-old must offer a glimpse of his potential soon.
LF: Amad Diallo—Amad walked away from the Etihad with his dignity intact after an encouraging performance against the Cityzens. Matheus Cunha is fit once again but might not be rushed back into the XI, with the Ivorian winger benefitting.