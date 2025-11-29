Man Utd Predicted Lineup vs. Crystal Palace: Zirkzee Retains Place Amid Injuries in Attack
Manchester United had their five-game unbeaten run snapped via a miserable 1–0 home defeat to Everton on Monday night, and Ruben Amorim’s side have a tricky upcoming assignment this Sunday.
United were beaten at Old Trafford for the first time in Premier League history when the opposition were reduced to 10 men, and Idrissa Gueye’s wild confrontation with Michael Keane meant the hosts had 77 minutes to make the most of their advantage.
However, the inflexible Amorim persisted with his adored 3-4-2-1 and failed to adequately exploit Everton’s shortcomings while a man down. Jordan Pickford was forced into a couple of superb saves, but the visitors were comfortable for the most part and deserved a rare triumph at the Theatre of Dreams.
It’s now United’s turn to visit a not-so-happy hunting ground. The Red Devils are winless at Selhurst Park since 2020, but they’ll at least be facing a Crystal Palace side that were beaten in France on Thursday night.
Here’s how Man Utd could line up in south London at Sunday lunchtime.
Man Utd Predicted Lineup vs. Crystal Palace (3-4-2-1)
GK: Senne Lammens—His weak paw failed to keep Kieran Dewsbury-Hall’s effort out on Monday, and that minor error proved decisive in shaping Monday’s game.
CB: Leny Yoro—Amorim kept Yoro on for far too long against the Toffees, but that doesn’t mean he shouldn’t start at Selhurst Park. The dynamic of the contest is set to be completely different.
CB: Matthijs de Ligt—Harry Maguire has been ruled out through injury, so De Ligt is poised to remain at the heart of Man Utd’s defence. He prefers playing in the centre.
CB: Luke Shaw—Lisandro Martínez was back on the bench last time out, having missed much of 2025 with a knee injury. However, Amorim will surely stick with Shaw for now.
RWB: Amad Diallo—United desperately lacked guile and invention out wide during the opening 45 minutes on Monday night, but Amad was a bright spark. He doesn’t shirk from the responsibility, and his utilisation as a wingback aids the Red Devils as an attacking force.
CM: Casemiro—The veteran has a big role to play on what’s bound to be a bitty affair with a congested centre.
CM: Bruno Fernandes—Man Utd will turn to their captain to break Sunday’s game open. Fernandes tried without much reward to penetrate Everton’s resistance, but he didn’t have much help from elsewhere.
LWB: Diogo Dalot—United’s left wingback options are both as mediocre as each other. Does it even matter who Amorim picks?
AM: Bryan Mbeumo—The former Brentford star has two goals and an assist in seven outings against the Eagles, and he’s currently United’s primary scoring threat in the absence of a recognised centre forward. Joshua Zirkzee hardly counts as a bona fide No. 9.
AM: Mason Mount—Amorim turned to Mount to inspire United in the second half on Monday night, but the Englishman was unable to come up trumps.
ST: Joshua Zirkzee—The Dutchman made his first start of the season last time out, and while he probably didn’t do enough to keep his place, injuries may force Amorim’s hand. Matheus Cunha and Benjamin Šeško are out.