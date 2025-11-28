Ruben Amorim Provides Mixed Injury Updates on Matheus Cunha, Harry Maguire, Benjamin Sesko
Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim has confirmed that none of Matheus Cunha, Harry Maguire or Benjamin Šeško will play against Crystal Palace on Sunday, although the injured trio have different return dates.
The Red Devils had their five-game unbeaten run snapped in rather embarrassing circumstances on Monday night, as 10-man Everton triumphed for just the third time at Old Trafford since the Premier League’s inception.
Summer signing Cunha was absent for the defeat, having suffered a head injury in training leading up to the game. His status for the fixture had been thrust into doubt when it was revealed that Cunha pulled out of a public appearance due to an “accident in training.”
The Brazilian was Man Utd’s first signing of the summer window, joining from Wolverhampton Wanderers in a £62.5 million ($82.7 million) deal. While the maverick forward has offered glimpses of the brilliance he showed at Molineux, his start to life in Manchester has been relatively subdued. In 11 appearances this season, Cunha boasts just a single goal contribution.
Still, his ability to conjure something out of nothing was missed against a stubborn Everton defence, with Amorim’s side resorting to hopeful crosses in a bid to break the visitors down.
The dynamic of Sunday’s game away at Crystal Palace is bound to be slightly different, but Amorim has confirmed that Cunha will remain sidelined this weekend. Providing a candid update in his prematch press conference, the Portuguese told assembled media, “Matheus the next one [game], not this one.”
Fortunately, it won’t be long until the Brazilian international is back on the field. Man Utd are in midweek Premier League action on Thursday night, welcoming West Ham United to Old Trafford.
‘More Time’ Needed for Maguire, Sesko
Cunha may be back next week but it will be a little while longer until Maguire and Šeško are amongst it once again. Amorim has said that “more time” is needed for both players to recover from their respective injuries.
Maguire suffered a thigh injury in the 2–2 draw with Tottenham Hotspur earlier this month while Šeško injured his knee at the end of the same chaotic game. The Slovenian striker is still finding his feet at Old Trafford—defensive midfielder Casemiro is currently outscoring him this season—but Maguire’s prolonged absence is a significant blow for the Red Devils.
The towering defensive pillar offers an aerial presence in both boxes which none of his teammates can match. Uncertainties persist over Maguire’s long-term future at the club—there has been talk of a push for Palace’s Marc Guéhi next summer to replace his fellow England international who will also be out of contract in June—yet Amorim is keen to keep calling upon his current centre back this season, when he is fit, of course.