SI

Ruben Amorim Provides Mixed Injury Updates on Matheus Cunha, Harry Maguire, Benjamin Sesko

United take on Crystal Palace this Sunday looking for a return to winning ways.

James Cormack

Matheus Cunha picked up a head injury in training before the Everton defeat.
Matheus Cunha picked up a head injury in training before the Everton defeat. / Alex Pantling/Getty Images

Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim has confirmed that none of Matheus Cunha, Harry Maguire or Benjamin Šeško will play against Crystal Palace on Sunday, although the injured trio have different return dates.

The Red Devils had their five-game unbeaten run snapped in rather embarrassing circumstances on Monday night, as 10-man Everton triumphed for just the third time at Old Trafford since the Premier League’s inception.

Summer signing Cunha was absent for the defeat, having suffered a head injury in training leading up to the game. His status for the fixture had been thrust into doubt when it was revealed that Cunha pulled out of a public appearance due to an “accident in training.”

FREE NEWSLETTER. New SI FC Newsletter Global Embed. Sign Up to Get Informed With SI FC. dark

The Brazilian was Man Utd’s first signing of the summer window, joining from Wolverhampton Wanderers in a £62.5 million ($82.7 million) deal. While the maverick forward has offered glimpses of the brilliance he showed at Molineux, his start to life in Manchester has been relatively subdued. In 11 appearances this season, Cunha boasts just a single goal contribution.

Matheus Cunha, Ruben Amorim
Amorim has said Cunha will be fit for West Ham’s visit. / Kevin C. Cox/Premier League/Getty Images

Still, his ability to conjure something out of nothing was missed against a stubborn Everton defence, with Amorim’s side resorting to hopeful crosses in a bid to break the visitors down.

The dynamic of Sunday’s game away at Crystal Palace is bound to be slightly different, but Amorim has confirmed that Cunha will remain sidelined this weekend. Providing a candid update in his prematch press conference, the Portuguese told assembled media, “Matheus the next one [game], not this one.”

Fortunately, it won’t be long until the Brazilian international is back on the field. Man Utd are in midweek Premier League action on Thursday night, welcoming West Ham United to Old Trafford.

‘More Time’ Needed for Maguire, Sesko

Benjamin Šeško
Benjamin Šeško picked up a knee injury before the international break. / Catherine Ivill/AMA/Getty Images

Cunha may be back next week but it will be a little while longer until Maguire and Šeško are amongst it once again. Amorim has said that “more time” is needed for both players to recover from their respective injuries.

Maguire suffered a thigh injury in the 2–2 draw with Tottenham Hotspur earlier this month while Šeško injured his knee at the end of the same chaotic game. The Slovenian striker is still finding his feet at Old Trafford—defensive midfielder Casemiro is currently outscoring him this season—but Maguire’s prolonged absence is a significant blow for the Red Devils.

The towering defensive pillar offers an aerial presence in both boxes which none of his teammates can match. Uncertainties persist over Maguire’s long-term future at the club—there has been talk of a push for Palace’s Marc Guéhi next summer to replace his fellow England international who will also be out of contract in June—yet Amorim is keen to keep calling upon his current centre back this season, when he is fit, of course.

READ THE LATEST MAN UTD NEWS, TRANSFER RUMORS AND MORE

feed

Published
James Cormack
JAMES CORMACK

James Cormack is a Sports Illustrated Soccer freelance writer with an avid interest in tactical and player analysis. As well as supporting Spurs religiously, he follows Italian and German football, taking particular interest in the work of Antonio Conte & Julian Nagelsmann.

Home/Soccer