Man Utd Predicted Lineup vs. Everton: Amorim Continues Without Recognised Striker
Manchester United have the chance to extend their unbeaten Premier League run to six games when they face Everton at Old Trafford on Monday night.
The Red Devils have had their way with the Toffees historically, especially on home soil. While many sides have rocked up to the Theatre of Dreams in recent years and walked away with results, Everton haven’t won on United’s patch since 2013.
Ironically, Everton manager David Moyes was the man in the home dugout for the Toffees’ rare victory at Old Trafford.
On Monday, the Scot will face up against a United team that is far from dominant but is at least trending in a positive direction. Continuity has been key for Ruben Amorim this season, and here’s the team he could pick for Everton’s visit.
Man Utd Predicted Lineup vs. Everton (3-4-2-1)
GK: Senne Lammens—The Belgian has been a calming presence between the posts, and he’ll remain United’s first-choice for the foreseeable.
CB: Leny Yoro—The young Frenchman has played sporadically this season, but Harry Maguire’s injury means he could earn a start on Monday night.
CB: Matthijs de Ligt—De Ligt has emerged as the lynchpin of United’s defence, and he’ll likely shift into a central position due to Maguire’s absence.
CB: Luke Shaw—Shaw will soon be competing with Lisandro Martínez for minutes, but the Englishman remains the starter at this position for the time being.
RWB: Amad Diallo—We could see the Ivorian withdrawn into a wingback role on home soil, having been moved into the frontline against Spurs, where he set up the opening goal.
CM: Casemiro—The experienced head in midfield has been excellent as of late, and he scored for Brazil during the break. He’s currently one of the first names on the team sheet.
CM: Bruno Fernandes—Fernandes inspired Man Utd’s fight back on their last trip to Goodison Park earlier this year, and there’s no doubting that he’ll partner Casemiro again on Monday.
LWB: Patrick Dorgu—Dorgu was also a goalscorer for his country during the break, and he’ll win the toss-up between himself and Diogo Dalot for the starting berth at left wing-back.
AM: Bryan Mbeumo—His excellent start to the season continued with a goal at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium two weeks ago, which was his sixth of the Premier League campaign. Mbeumo has been a huge hit at Old Trafford.
AM: Mason Mount—Mount has impressed when called upon this season, and the injury to Benjamin Šeško will likely see the Englishman return to Amorim’s XI, even if Šeško didn’t start against Spurs two weeks ago.
ST: Matheus Cunha—There are doubts over Cunha’s status, but the lack of information provided by the club would suggest that the knock he took in training isn’t anything to worry about and won’t rule him out of Monday’s game.