Man Utd Predicted Lineup vs. Liverpool: Cunha Returns to Form Fabulous Front Three
Manchester United are searching for back-to-back Premier League wins for the first time under Ruben Amorim, but will have to overcome bitter rivals Liverpool on the road to achieve the feat.
Unbelievably, the Red Devils still await successive league victories under their Portuguese manager, but their commanding 2–0 win over Sunderland before the international break means they can put an end to that unwanted record at Anfield.
Liverpool’s disappointing form—they have lost their last three in all competitions—will encourage United ahead of their trip to the reigning Premier League champions, but they will be well aware that they haven’t tasted victory on the red half of Merseyside since January 2016.
Here is how United could line up for another instalment of their rivalry with Liverpool.
Man Utd Predicted Lineup vs. Liverpool (3-4-2-1)
GK: Senne Lammens—Lammens announced himself in style on his United debut, producing a Player of the Match performance in the victory over Sunderland. However, he knows he will be tested much more frequently against Liverpool.
CB: Leny Yoro—Yoro was crucial to United keeping an increasingly rare clean sheet against the Black Cats, producing another solid defensive display at Old Trafford. He could be a touch fatigued, however, having played twice for France’s Under-21s over the past fortnight.
CB: Matthijs de Ligt—De Ligt will be well-rested for the trip to Liverpool after missing the Netherlands’ wins over Finland and Malta. He will come up against a host of his compatriots at Anfield, including fellow centre back Virgil van Dijk.
CB: Luke Shaw—Shaw likely still wakes up in cold sweats after the 7–0 thrashing at Anfield several years ago and the Englishman will have redemption on the mind on Sunday as he looks to stifle Liverpool’s pricey band of forwards.
RWB: Diogo Dalot—Dalot will be tasked with keeping Cody Gakpo, who has scored three against United at Anfield, quiet on Sunday. His Dutch adversary is in fine form, with four goals in his last three outings for club and country.
CM: Casemiro—Given Liverpool have a numerical advantage in midfield, Casemiro’s defensive nous and experience is more important than ever at Anfield. The Brazilian remains integral to United’s structure out of possession.
CM: Bruno Fernandes—There’s an argument to suggest Fernandes should be moved back into the front three and Manuel Ugarte partner Casemiro at Anfield, but Amorim is seemingly content with his compatriot in a deeper role.
LWB: Patrick Dorgu—Dorgu was relegated to the bench against Sunderland as Amad Diallo came into the team, but he should return to handle the insatiable Mohamed Salah. No player has scored more in this fixture than the Egyptian, who has 15 goals against United.
RF: Bryan Mbeumo—Mbeumo has made an overwhelmingly positive start to life at Old Trafford, even if he’s yet to replicate his Brentford form. The winger’s scorching pace and direct approach could cause issues for Liverpool’s leaky defence on the counter.
ST: Benjamin Šeško—Šeško now has two goals in his last two games and produced an efficient attacking performance against Sunderland. There are signs he’s finding his feet in England and that can’t come too quickly for United.
LF: Matheus Cunha—Mason Mount could start again for United after his great strike against Sunderland, but Cunha’s ball-retention abilities and creativity could unlock Liverpool on Sunday.