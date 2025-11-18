Man Utd ‘Rejected’ Swap Deal for Two Chelsea Stars
Manchester United passed up on the opportunity to sign Roméo Lavia and Christopher Nkunku over the summer after Chelsea offered the duo to the Red Devils as part of the deal for Alejandro Garnacho, a report has claimed.
Ruben Amorim received significant backing in last summer’s transfer window, including an entirely fresh forward triumvirate and a new goalkeeper, with United parting ways with a total of £225 million ($295.8 million).
However, despite a successful window that has helped re-energise the fallen giants, there was lingering disappointment over the inability to sign a world-class midfielder. Brighton & Hove Albion’s Carlos Baleba was most readily linked, but his price proved prohibitive, while Sporting CP’s Morten Hjulmand and VfB Stuttgart’s Angelo Stiller were among the names linked on the continent.
United were ultimately unable to recruit a new engine room operator, but it remains an area that requires depth. They’re ideally targeting young, energetic midfielders capable of succeeding 33-year-old enforcer Casemiro.
However, according to ESPN, United rejected the chance to sign talented 21-year-old Lavia from Chelsea over the summer after the Blues offered him as part of a swap deal for Garnacho—whom the west London side eventually signed for £40 million.
The Red Devils decided against including Lavia in the transfer due to understandable concerns over the Belgium international’s injury record. He’s suffered consistently with various ailments since moving to Stamford Bridge and is still yet to play a full 90 minutes for the club.
Lavia, who is currently sidelined with a quadriceps injury, played just once for Chelsea in 2023–24 and also missed 34 matches due to fitness issues last term. Unsurprisingly, United were not willing to take the risk on the talented but extremely injury-prone midfielder.
ESPN have suggested that United are unlikely to have the financial freedom to recruit an expensive new midfielder during the January window, but an addition is expected next summer when funds become available as they slash their wage budget further.
Man Utd Rebuff Christoper Nkunku Proposal
Not only was Lavia offered to Chelsea as part of the Garnacho transfer, so was Nkunku. The Frenchman was one of those the Blues were desperate to remove from their bloated squad, especially after the signings of João Pedro and Liam Delap.
However, a deal involving Nkunku was also rejected by the Red Devils, with the 28-year-old eventually moving to AC Milan. The striker, who also struggled with injuries for Chelsea, has managed just eight appearances for the Serie A giants to date, scoring just once in the Coppa Italia.
Having signed Benjamin Šeško, Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo over the summer, adding to a forward line that already contained Joshua Zirkzee and Amad Diallo, it’s hardly surprising that United chose not to sign Nkunku.