Christopher Nkunku Completes Chelsea Exit, Nicolas Jackson Set for ‘Record’ Loan Move
AC Milan have confirmed the signing of forward Christopher Nkunku from Chelsea, who are also reported to have agreed a “record” loan deal with Bayern Munich for Nicolas Jackson.
The Blues are once again looking to transform their forward line this summer, having already recruited Liam Delap, João Pedro and Jamie Gittens alongside the long-awaited arrival of Estêvão. A deal to sign Alejandro Garnacho from Manchester United is also on the cusp of completion.
Making space for Garnacho, Chelsea have agreed to send Nkunku to Milan, who confirmed the Frenchman’s arrival on a permanent basis on Saturday. The deal is believed to be worth as much as €42 million (£36.4 million, $49.1 million).
“We thank Christo for his efforts throughout his time at the club and wish him well as he begins a new chapter in his career,” Chelsea said in a statement.
Jackson is set to follow Nkunku out the exit door after Chelsea shook hands with Bayern over a loan deal for the Senegal international.
Fabrizio Romano was the first to confirm the news, revealing Bayern have agreed to pay a loan fee of €15 million, with an optional purchase clause set at €65 million. Chelsea will also retain a sell-on clause if Jackson completes a permanent switch to Munich.
According to Sky Sports News, €15 million represents a record fee for a one-year loan deal—a key demand from Chelsea to soften their stance away from an obligatory purchase clause.
Former Blues striker Álvaro Morata has twice commanded higher loan fees, but over longer deals. Juventus paid €10 million for his temporary arrival from Atlético Madrid in 2020 and then triggered an option to pay the same fee for another one-year loan 12 months later, while his departure from Chelsea in 2019 began with an 18-month loan worth a total of €18 million.
Whether Jackson’s €15 million fee is truly a record remains up for debate, however, due to conflicting reports on the true value of Giovani Lo Celso’s loan move to Tottenham Hotspur in 2019, with some claiming Spurs paid as much as €16 million to finalise that deal.
Jackson’s exit will trigger the surprise arrival of Facundo Buonanotte, who is due to join Chelsea from Brighton & Hove Albion on a straight one-year loan.