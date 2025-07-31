Man Utd ‘Remain Interested’ in Champions League-Winning Goalkeeper, ‘Enquiry’ Made
Manchester United continue to explore goalkeeper upgrades, with the club reportedly reaching out to Paris Saint-Germain about the availability of Gianluigi Donnarumma.
The club lodged an enquiry with the Champions League winners earlier in the transfer window and remain interested in a potential deal, The Telegraph reports.
PSG are pursuing Lille goalkeeper Lucas Chevalier and seem informed that United could return for Donnarumma if that deal comes to fruition.
The Itay international starred in goal for PSG on the road to their first ever Champions League trophy last season. Donnarumma has just 12 months left on his contract and the club are thought to be open to selling for the right price, but would be equally happy to keep him.
Manchester United’s troubled goalkeeper situation is well documented. Former manager Erik ten Hag cut David de Gea loose in 2023, bringing in his old Ajax player André Onana. The Cameroonian has struggled since arriving in England and Ruben Amorim could look to move on from him this summer. The Red Devils also had interest in Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez, even submitting a loan bid. But Villa are thought to be only interested in a permanent deal.
Royal Antwerp and Belgian goalkeeper Senne Lammens has also been linked with an Old Trafford move this summer, with the player publicly confirming interest in a potential switch.
Onana is recovering from a hamstring injury, forcing him to miss the ongoing Premier League Summer Series tour in the United States. Amorim has started both Altay Bayındır and Tom Heaton in their first two games, with the former likely to close things out in Atlanta on August 3.
Onana is racing to be fit for the Premier League opener against Arsenal on August 17, but if things fall into place he may not be the starter for very much longer.