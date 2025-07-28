Surprise Man Utd Goalkeeper Target Talks Up Move Amid Emiliano Martinez Links
Amid Manchester United’s continued search for an upgrade between the posts, Belgian goalkeeper Senne Lammens weighed in on a potential move to Old Trafford.
The Red Devils have spent the summer transfer window scouring for reinforcements after a nightmare 2024–25 season. Manchester United already signed Bryan Mbeumo and Matheus Cunha, and are still in the market for a No. 9 and a goalkeeper.
It is no secret that Emiliano Martínez is the English outfit’s first-choice replacement for André Onana, who committed a series of high-profile mistakes last season. Yet Manchester United and Aston Villa are far off a deal for the Argentine.
Lammens emerged as an alternative option for Manchester United to explore. The 23-year-old, who plays for Belgian outfit Royal Antwerp, spoke with Belgian outlet Gazet van Antwerpen regarding a potential big move coming in his near future.
“Manchester United are one of the best clubs, yes. But you never know. It could also be a different club, or who knows, I might stay [at Royal Antwerp],” Lammens said.
“In any case, I try to keep my feet on the ground. When teams like that come along, I think you’ve earned it.”
Lammens starred for Royal Antwerp last season, recording 10 clean sheets and saving four of the eight penalties he faced. Since joining the club on a free transfer from Club Brugge in June 2023, the shot-stopper has made 61 first team appearances.
Although signing a young talent with no experience playing in one of Europe’s top five leagues is a risk for Manchester United, it is also a cheaper route compared to pursuing Martínez. Royal Antwerp are said to be asking for a fee between €15 million (£13 million; $17.4 million) and €20 million (£17.3 million; $23.2 million) for the 23-year-old goalkeeper.
“I certainly have enough confidence in myself,” Lammens continued. “I think the most important thing is that my future team, whenever they arrive, has a plan in place.
“Ideally, that means playing immediately, but it’s also possible I’ll have to take a step in between. As long as there’s a plan, it doesn’t matter whether I’m ready for the next step or not. Everyone has their own career, their own path. Even if I don’t take the right step right away, I’ll get there.”