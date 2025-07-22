Man Utd ‘Submit Loan Bid’ for Rival Goalkeeper
Manchester United have failed with a bid to sign Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez on loan for the upcoming season, a report has claimed.
With Bryan Mbeumo now signed, United will turn their attention to addressing other issues in the squad. Goalkeeper is among the areas of concern for manager Ruben Amorim, who stands to be without usual starter André Onana for the start of the Premier League season due to injury.
Martínez is a known target for United and it emerged last week that the Red Devils were exploring ways to try sign the Argentina international without spending any money. A swap deal was their preferred method but the Daily Mail state a move to sign Martínez on loan has now been made.
The prospect of a temporary move to Old Trafford was proposed at the weekend but Villa officials are said to have immediately rejected the offer, with many at Villa Park left “incredulous” by the suggestion of a loan move to a side with similar ambitions in the Premier League.
The World Cup winner only signed a new five-year contract last summer and is valued at around £40 million ($53.9 million). Villa will only entertain permanent offers for Martínez, who is understood to be keen on a move to Manchester.
United are now focused on selling players while they evaluate the options available to them in a number of positions, including at striker. Their targets are likely to be decided by the funds generated by these outgoings.
Royal Antwerp’s Senne Lammens is a cheaper target for United, who already have three senior goalkeepers on the books in Onana, Altay Bayındır and third-choice Tom Heaton.
Onana is known to be keen to stay and fight for his future at Old Trafford, potentially complicating a move for another expensive goalkeeper like Martínez. Bayındır, meanwhile, was tipped to move on this summer in search of regular minutes, but concrete interest in the 27-year-old has not been forthcoming.