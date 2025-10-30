Man Utd Reveal Transfer Strategy as Results Start to Turn for Ruben Amorim
Manchester United director of football Jason Wilcox has hinted that the club plans to continue backing Ruben Amorim in the transfer market following recent improvements.
Wilcox made it clear in Q&A with club media published on the official website that United have no choice but to “invest” even more to keep bettering the squad.
After an expensive summer window which saw a commitment to spend up to £230 million ($302.5 million) on four new players, early signs of progress are increasingly visible. Bryan Mbeumo and Matheus Cunha have added Premier League-proven quality in an attacking overhaul, with Benjamin Šeško also showing promise. Meanwhile Senne Lammens has claimed the No. 1 goalkeeper spot.
Winning two Premier League games in a row for the first time since Amorim took charge last November has quickly turned into three, and United are now just two points shy of second place in the standings—that felt a big reach even just a matter of months ago.
“We have got a clear plan. We know what we have got to do, we know the areas of the team that we have got to improve,” Wilcox explained, confirming the intention is not to stop here.
“For us to get in the top four and consistently challenge for Champions League places, win Champions Leagues, win Premier Leagues, we have got to invest in the squad. We have got to buy the right players. The right players who are talented but also who can deal with the pressure, who can take the squad forward. It is not always about just signing elite talent, they have got to have the right character and be somebody who can bring something different to the team.
“We are really happy with where we are, we know we have got to improve and, you know, the players, they will never be satisfied, Ruben will never be happy, I will never be happy, it is just how we are built. We are always looking to improve. Anybody who works at Manchester United should be thinking the same and they do, with the standards we are driving every day.”
Co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe recently suggested that Amorim will be given the length of his contract to get things right, buying him time and making clear to everyone that the Portuguese is in place to stay. United are also still thought to be committed to ‘Project 150’, which aims to deliver a Premier League title in, or before, 2027–28 to coincide with the club’s 150th anniversary.