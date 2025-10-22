Harry Maguire’s One Demand to Take Man Utd Pay Cut—Report
Harry Maguire’s willingness to accept a lower salary at Manchester United is dependent upon the length of contract the club are willing to offer, a report has claimed.
Maguire is set to become a free agent in June. The world’s most expensive defender can accept a pre-contract agreement with a foreign club as soon as Jan. 1, 2026, putting a very obvious clock on negotiations over a potential extension.
For large swathes of Maguire’s Manchester United career, there would have been little appetite to extend his stay under any circumstances. However, the mentally strong character has rebuilt his reputation and now serves as one of Ruben Amorim’s more reliable defenders—even if that may appear to be a back-handed compliment.
The divisive defender rammed home his importance with an 84th-minute winner away to Liverpool on Sunday afternoon. Yet, amid the celebrations, Maguire put his expiring contract back in the spotlight when reflecting that “this could be the last time I played at Anfield for this club.”
United are thought to be open to the prospect of extending the 32-year-old’s contract but only under the conditions that he accepts a cut to wages thought to be in the region of £190,000 ($253,000) per week.
The Daily Mail claim that Maguire is yet to come to a decision on this topic but report that he has some terms of his own. Namely, the length of the terms on the table will dictate his salary demands.
Formal discussions have not been opened but talks will have to get underway soon if United are to avoid losing a player which Amorim freely describes as the best headerer of the ball at the club.
Premier League Rule Working in Maguire’s Favour
United are inching further and further away from their history as one of the league’s most prolific sources of English talent. Kobbie Mainoo’s uncertain future is in part dictated by United’s lack of other academy graduates and their desire to maintain a record of naming at least one homegrown player in every matchday squad for the past 87 years.
Maguire did not come through at United, but his status as a senior England international could also prove to be decisive. Premier League regulations insist that out of a full squad of 25 players, at least eight have to be homegrown. United’s quota is already expected to be hit by Tom Heaton’s departure and them may not be able to swallow a swift exit for Maguire as well.