Man Utd’s Second Bryan Mbeumo Bid Rejected, Tottenham Transfer Stance ‘Confirmed’
Manchester United have failed with a new bid to sign Brentford forward Bryan Mbeumo, who is reported to have confirmed to all clubs involved in the transfer saga, including Tottenham Hotspur, of his continued desire to move to Old Trafford.
An opening bid of £55 million ($75.5 million) was quickly rejected by Brentford, who want a fee closer to the £62.5 million ($85.7 million) United paid to sign Matheus Cunha earlier in the window.
A new proposal, believed to reach that figure, was later submitted and it was initially reported that an agreement between the two sides was close, but The Athletic state this latest offer has also been knocked back.
The improved bid was worth an initial £55 million, plus a further £7.5 million ($10.3 million) in add-ons, but Brentford declined the chance to cash in at that price.
The Times suggest details over the proposed payment plan could be behind United’s failure, with Brentford said to be demanding a large portion of any transfer fee to be paid up front.
Talks between the two clubs continue and Mbeumo is believed to have reaffirmed his desire to join United, insisting the Red Devils are the only side he will consider if he does leave Brentford this summer.
Tottenham, led by former Brentford boss Thomas Frank, are not believed to be chasing a deal and would only consider doing so if talks between the Bees and United formally collapse.
Just how much United are prepared to pay for Brentford remains to be seen. Despite the significant outlay on Cunha, the Red Devils are believed to have the funds needed to finance a move for Mbeumo, but those in charge are adamant they will not overpay for players this summer.