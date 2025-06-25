Brentford ‘Set New Bryan Mbeumo Asking Price’ After Fresh Man Utd Bid
Manchester United will have to raise their bid for Brentford forward Bryan Mbeumo, with the Bees said to be holding out for a deal similar to the Red Devils’ purchase of Matheus Cunha earlier this summer.
United were knocked back with a bid worth up to £55 million ($74.4 million) and recently returned with an improved offer which is believed to sit around the £60 million ($81.1 million) mark.
Throughout, Brentford are said to have been using United’s signing of Cunha, who joined for £62.5 million ($85.1 million) earlier in the transfer window, as a benchmark, but The Standard were the first to reveal that Brentford are now chasing that exact fee for themselves.
United triggered Cunha’s release clause after watching the 26-year-old rack up 15 goals and six assists in 33 appearances for Wolverhampton Wanderers. Brentford believe Mbeumo, three months Cunha’s junior, is worth at least the same fee.
In 38 games last year, Mbeumo netted an impressive 20 Premier League goals to go along with a further eight assists, having spent the two previous seasons flirting with double figures in both categories.
It is stressed that United’s latest bid has not yet been rejected but Brentford plan to try and negotiate an increase before sanctioning Mbeumo’s departure.
Tottenham Hotspur, now led by former Brentford manager Thomas Frank, are also thought to hold an interest in Mbeumo, but the Cameroon international is still believed to favour a move to Old Trafford, having made his wish clear earlier this month.
Mbeumo is also thought to have spoken to Cameroon teammate André Onana, who has offered further encouragement over a move to United.
While Brentford would, in an ideal world, like to hold on to Mbeumo, the Bees are accepting of the fact he has earned the chance to seal such a significant move, although they have been clear all summer that a sale will only be approved on their terms.
This may, however, be Brentford’s final chance to cash in on Mbeumo for his full value. His contract is due to expire next summer but an option to extend by a further 12 months means he is effectively tied to the club until 2027.