Man Utd Set for Payout From Proposed Anthony Elanga Deal
Newcastle United are reported to be closing in on a blockbuster deal to sign Nottingham Forest winger Anthony Elanga, which former employers Manchester United are set to benefit from.
Elanga has enjoyed an impressive career trajectory since leaving United for Forest in 2023 in a deal worth £15 million ($20.5 million), scoring six goals and contributing 11 assists in the Premier League last season.
Newcastle failed with a bid worth £45 million ($61.4 million) earlier this summer but have now returned with an offer closer to £55 million ($75.1 million) which the Daily Mail state is close to being accepted.
Personal terms are not expected to be an issue but Newcastle are keen to move quickly in the face of rival interest. Aston Villa are named as potential suitors of the 23-year-old Sweden international.
Should a deal go through, there would be a welcome windfall for Man Utd, who included a sell-on clause in their agreement with Forest two years ago. The report puts the clause at 15% of the profit of a future sale, though other Mail sources suggest it's as high as 20%—a figure that would see United pocket a cool £8 million ($10.9 million).
Newcastle boss Eddie Howe is known to be a huge fan of Elanga and failed with a move for the winger last summer, but there is confidence that an agreement will finally be reached this time around to bring him to St James’ Park.
Elanga would become Newcastle’s first signing of the summer if a deal does go through, while United could use the funds to help their plans to rebuild the squad this summer.
£62.5 million ($85.3 million) has already been spent on Matheus Cunha and it could take a similar fee to lure Bryan Mbeumo away from Brentford. United are expected to prioritise sales to raise funds for other signings.
Antony, Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford are all for sale, and United’s bid to offload the latter may have received a boost after long-time admirers Barcelona were snubbed in their pursuit of Athletic Club’s Nico Williams.