Man Utd Release Stylish New adidas Originals Collection in Vintage Nod to 1990s
Manchester United may still be struggling for consistency on the pitch, watching a three-game winning streak recently come to an end with a 2–2 draw against a struggling Nottingham Forest. But the club’s latest off-field release has set pulses racing.
The adidas Originals look has returned in a big way in recent years, across all of the brand’s leading partner clubs, replacing the more modern three stripes with the classic Trefoil logo and taking heavy inspiration for new designs from the late 1980s and early 1990s.
This season’s black third kit is reminiscent of the change jersey the team wore between 1993 and 1995. Now, the adidas x United LFSTLR collection is combining vintage football with urban fashion.
The shirt features a twist on the cult snowflake graphic used for the club’s 1990–92 away strip, with blue all-over pattern on black and white checkerboard, complete with a yellow adidas Trefoil and accents, as well as a retro-looking shield-backed United crest.
The jersey has been modelled by Bruno Fernandes, Matheus Cunha, Bryan Mbeumo, Amad Diallo and Leny Yoro in a stylish photoshoot that sees the players posing in a vintage campervan parked in an urban setting. The rest of the collection includes a hoodie and tracksuit.
Vintage is cool in 2025 and, back in April, United released a reissue of the white adidas jersey worn in the 1991 UEFA Cup Winners’ Cup final against Barcelona, which saw Alex Ferguson guide the club to a second trophy in as many seasons—and his first European prize since moving to England.
Gary Neville: Man Utd’s Current ‘Ageing’ Spine Needs to Improve
United are looking to reach the heights of the 1990s again, ultimately targeting Premier League glory for the first time in over a decade by 2027–28 to coincide with the club’s 150th anniversary.
What made the club so successful in the early Premier League years, winning back-to-back titles in 1992–93 and 1993–94 to spectacularly end a drought that had lasted 26 years since the 1960s, was an incredibly strong spine that featured some of the best players of their generation.
“I think your spine of a football team is critical,” Gary Neville mused during an appearance on the Stick to Cricket, the sister podcast of his Stick to Football show from The Overlap.
“When I first came into Manchester United, our spine was [Peter] Schmeichel, [Steve] Bruce, [Gary] Pallister, [Roy] Keane and [Eric] Cantona and so we [Class of ‘92] were all scattered around it.”
Neville has called on the senior players in defence and midfield in United’s current crop to do more.
“I think [Harry] Maguire and [Matthijs] De Ligt should be doing a lot better than they are. You know, you look at the experience that those two have got. De Ligt’s played a mountain of games at sort of different levels, the highest level. Harry's played so many times for England.
“You’ve got the midfield, Casemiro and Bruno have got massive experience. Up front, they haven't got the experience. But to me, that spine of Bruno Fernandes [31], Casemiro [33], Maguire [32] and De Ligt [26] is ageing, but should be doing a lot better at holding it all together than they do.”