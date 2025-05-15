Premier League Jerseys: Confirmed and Leaked Kits for the 2025-26 Season
The Premier League season may not be over yet, but teams are already gearing up for next year.
With only a handful of games remaining, transfer rumors are swirling—some deals, like Trent Alexander-Arnold’s departure from Liverpool, have even been confirmed.
Not only this, some clubs have also begun to unveil fresh looks for the 2025-26 season, revealing new home, away, and third kits that showcase updated designs, new sponsors, or even changes in kit manufacturers.
With that in mind, here’s a complete rundown of all the confirmed and leaked Premier League kits for the 2025-26 campaign—giving you the first glimpse of what your favorite teams will be wearing next year.
Arsenal
Arsenal’s new home kit for the 2025-26 season, according to the club, draws inspiration from the “human heart as a creative device,” aiming to "take supporters on a journey to the source of life behind the badge."
The red and white kit features the iconic gothic ‘A’ from their classic ‘Victoria Concordia Crescit’ crest—first introduced in 1949—woven seamlessly into the design.
Arsenal’s away and third kits for the 2025/26 season haven’t been officially unveiled yet, but leaked images have surfaced online. The away jersey is said to feature a bold indigo base with a dynamic zig-zag pattern, while the third kit takes a more understated approach—predominantly white with minimal red accents for a clean, classic look.
Aston Villa
There’s been no official reveal yet of Aston Villa’s 2025–26 kits, but early predictions from Footy Headlines suggest the home jersey will pay homage to the iconic Holte End at Villa Park. The design is expected to feature a rich burgundy base complemented by elegant gold detailing.
Meanwhile, the away kit is reportedly set to break new ground, returning to black for the first time since the 2020–21 season.
Bournemouth
Bournemouth have remained tight-lipped about their 2025–26 kits, with no official announcements or credible leaks emerging so far.
However, one fan has floated the idea of a throwback design, suggesting the club should revive their iconic 1999–2000 kit from their days in what is now League One. Given how far the Cherries have come since the turn of the century, such a tribute would be a fitting nod to the club’s journey and growth.
Brentford
Brentford have opted to wear the same kits across two consecutive seasons in recent years, a move aimed at promoting sustainability and reducing costs for supporters.
Having worn the same kits for both this season and the last, Brentford are expected to unveil new designs for the 2025–26 campaign. However, what those will look like remains a mystery—especially with their deal with Umbro coming to an end and no new kit manufacturer yet announced.
Brighton & Hove Albion
According to X account Seagulls Scoop, Brighton’s home kit for the 2025–26 season will feature much thicker blue stripes than in recent years, complemented by striking yellow trim. Meanwhile, the club is expected to continue wearing their current third kit from the 2024–25 campaign—a yellow design accented with thin deep navy stripes.
Burnley
With no official information released yet, the best glimpse of how Premier League newcomers Burnley might look next season comes from a fan-made concept kit.
Created by supporter Keenan Buckley, the mockup features a faint zigzag pattern across the traditional claret base, complemented by a crisp white collar and sleeve trims. It's simple, sleek, and stylish.
Chelsea
An official unveiling of Chelsea's new home kit for the 2025–26 season is expected soon, but Nike appeared to jump the gun by briefly posting images of the strip on social media—only to delete them shortly afterward.
However, the manufacturer wasn’t quick enough to prevent eagle-eyed fans from saving the photos. The shirt, which once again features no main sponsor, sticks with the club’s traditional royal blue, incorporates a subtle patterned design, and includes a hint of white detailing on the collar.
Chelsea’s leaked away kit for the 2025/26 season also appears to be sponsor-less—at least for now—and features a clean white base with thin red and green stripes running vertically down the center. The design is a clear nod to the club’s iconic 1974 away strip, blending nostalgia with a modern twist.
Crystal Palace
Another club for which, at present, fan concepts offer the clearest glimpse of 2025–26 kits is Crystal Palace.
One popular mock-up, currently circulating on Reddit fan forums, dials back the bold eagle pattern featured on this season’s shirt in favor of classic thin stripes and a white polo collar—reminiscent of the club’s kits from the late 1990s.
Everton
Everton are set to move into their new stadium for the 2025–26 season, bringing an end to their long and storied tenure at Goodison Park. To mark the occasion, the Toffees will reportedly debut a special new home kit.
According to Footy Headlines, the royal blue jersey will feature a wave-inspired pattern, paying tribute to the River Mersey, which flows beside the club’s new home at Bramley-Moore Dock in Vauxhall.
Fulham
Much like Everton, Fulham’s new home jersey for the 2025–26 season will reportedly pay tribute to their iconic ground, Craven Cottage. The shirt is said to feature a classic white front with an embossed design element—believed to depict the historic gates or architectural details of the stadium—subtly woven into the fabric as a nod to the club’s rich heritage.
Leeds United
Leeds United’s away shirt from their successful, title-winning 2024–25 Championship campaign featured the return of the club’s iconic “smiley” badge, originally used during the 1974 season.
Fan-made mockups for the 2025–26 kits suggest that the beloved retro crest could remain, appearing across all three proposed designs. The concepts embrace a sleek, minimalist approach: the home kit is classic white with blue accents and a blue collar; the away reverses that look with a deep blue base, yellow details, and a V-neck collar; and the third kit goes bold, featuring striking blue and yellow vertical stripes.
Liverpool
Liverpool’s 2025/26 home kit, set to be officially unveiled in August, will signal the beginning of a new era with Adidas returning as the club’s kit supplier. The shirt is expected to channel a classic look, drawing inspiration from the 2006-07 design with a sleek all-red finish accented by crisp white detailing.
As for their third kit, early leaks suggest a bold sea green colorway, complete with a refreshed version of the vintage Liverpool crest worn between 1987 and 1992—a nod to the club’s history and its previous partnership with Adidas.
Manchester City
Manufactured by Puma, Manchester City’s 2025–26 home kit will feature the club’s iconic “sash” design for the first time ever on a home shirt—a style traditionally associated with their away kits of the past.
The kit is also crafted from at least 95% recycled textile waste and repurposed polyester materials, marking a significant step toward a more circular and sustainable approach to soccer kit production.
Manchester United
Manchester United will reportedly unveil three new kits for the 2025–26 season.
The home shirt, staying true to the club’s traditional red, is expected to closely resemble the 2024–25 version but with added black trim and a rounded collar—a design that recalls the iconic Vodafone-sponsored kits of the early 2000s.
The away kit is said to feature a fresh white and light lavender base, complemented by dark purple accents, while the third kit will take on a bold black and gold color scheme.
Newcastle United
The Newcastle United 2025/26 home kit by Adidas puts a fresh spin on the club’s iconic black and white stripes, incorporating a distinctive serrated edge that creates a Shepherd’s Check effect throughout the design.
Adding a subtle nod to the club’s past, light blue detailing trims the collar and side seams—a design cue inspired by classic kits from both previous Adidas and Puma eras.
Nottingham Forest
For what will be their first European campaign in over 30 years, Nottingham Forest are set to debut a fresh new look, featuring updated home and away kits.
The leaked home shirt is classic Forest red with subtle pinstripes, complemented by a red-and-white polo collar and white Adidas detailing. The away kit, meanwhile, is predominantly off-white and features an elegant lace-inspired pattern—a tribute to Nottingham’s rich history in the lace-making industry.
Tottenham Hotspur
Predominantly white with a subtle pattern across the front, Tottenham Hotspur’s 2025/26 home kit features light grey accents on the sleeves and centrally placed club and Nike logos, delivering a sleek, modern aesthetic.
Wolverhampton Wanderers
Wolves' home kit for the 2025–26 season is expected to mark a return to the club’s classic gold look, this time enhanced by a textured honeycomb pattern woven throughout the base—adding depth and a modern touch to the traditional design.