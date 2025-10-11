Man Utd Suffer Worrying Defensive Injury Ahead of Crucial Liverpool Clash
Manchester United have been struck with another fitness blow during the international break after Ayden Heaven was injured for England’s Under-20s on Friday.
The Young Lions were beaten 1–0 by Switzerland’s Under-20s at St George’s Park, with Heaven one of four United players in Ben Futcher’s squad. However, the centre back suffered an injury setback in the first half and was withdrawn at the break.
Heaven received significant treatment on the pitch and, despite being able to continue for the remainder of the first half, the 19-year-old was replaced by Crystal Palace’s Eyimofe Jemide at halftime.
Futcher was optimistic about Heaven’s injury in his post-match interviews, but couldn’t shed significant light on the youngster’s issue.
“He picked something up,“ said the England Under-20s boss. “I don't think it is too serious but we will have to see how it settles down.”
Amorim Sweating Over Heaven’s Fitness for Anfield Trip
Ruben Amorim will be fearing the worst ahead of United’s upcoming Premier League match with arch rivals and reigning champions Liverpool next weekend, with the Portuguese head coach already missing several defenders through injury.
Lisandro Martínez remains a long-term absentee having been missing since February, while Noussair Mazraoui is also a doubt for the trip to Anfield having sat out the 2–0 win over Sunderland before the international period.
England’s Under-20s have no more fixtures during the October break, which should allow Heaven time to recuperate before the Liverpool match. He’s unlikely to start, but will provide important squad depth if fit.
Heaven has made two appearances for United’s senior squad this season, although he only started the dismal defeat to Grimsby Town in the Carabao Cup.