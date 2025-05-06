Man Utd Target Former Goalkeeper to Challenge Andre Onana, per Report
After a season full of costly mistakes from André Onana, Manchester United are eyeing a familiar face to potentially replace the goalkeeper this summer.
Manchester United are interested in signing Torino goalkeeper Vanja Milinković-Savić for the right price, per GiveMeSport. The Red Devils have reportedly made initial contact with the Serie A club to explore a possible deal for the Serbian.
Milinković-Savić previously signed with Manchester United in 2014 but was dropped after he failed to obtain a work permit to play in England. Now, over a decade later, the club has added the goalkeeper to their list of targets for the upcoming summer transfer window.
The 28-year-old has put together an impressive Serie A campaign, recording 10 clean sheets and conceding 37 goals in 34 matches. He also saved four of the five penalties he faced this season so far.
Although he is under contract with Torino until the end of the 2025–26 season, Milinković-Savić reportedly plans to leave the club this summer following interest from multiple teams, including Manchester United. The Red Devils are in the market for a goalkeeper and the six-foot-eight-inch Serbian could be the answer to their problems between the posts.
Onana's poor performances this season have threatened the Cameroonian's place in Ruben Amorim's squad. The 29-year-old received heavy criticism back in December for conceding two Olimpico goals in back-to-back matches and has been under fire ever since. In fact, former Manchester United star Nemanja Matić labeled Onana as "one of the worst goalkeepers in Manchester United's history" on the eve of the Europa League quarterfinals.
Onana went on to commit two massive blunders in the first leg of Manchester United's tie against Lyon that forced Amorim's men to settle for a 2–2 draw. The goalkeeper was then dropped from the squad for the Red Devils' following match against Newcastle United.
Although the club has made no concrete decisions regarding Onana's future, it is no secret that an upgrade between the posts is needed if Manchester United want to bounce back from what will be their worst finish in Premier League history.