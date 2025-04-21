Man United Set Unwanted Club Record Amid Poor Premier League Season
Manchester United's 2024–25 Premier League campaign reached a new low after their defeat to Wolves at the weekend.
The Red Devils went from a thrilling 5–4 comeback victory over Lyon in the second leg of the Europa League quarterfinals to a 1–0 defeat to Wolves in the span of four days. Manchester United only managed two shots on target against Vítor Pereira's men and went on to drop points in their fourth consecutive Premier League match.
The poor result marked Manchester United's 15th league defeat this season, the most in a single Premier League campaign in the club's history. The Red Devils have managed just 10 victories in the Premier League this season, and only six have come under Ruben Amorim.
The Red Devils likely have even more unwanted records coming in the near future. Manchester United are currently 14th in the Premier League standings with just 38 points. With only five games left to play in the 2024–25 season, the club is on pace to record their worst finish and their lowest points total in Premier League history.
Check out Manchester United's five lowest point totals in the Premier League era prior to this season:
Season
Points
Matches Played
League Finish
2021–22
58
38
6th
2023–24
60
38
8th
2013–14
64
38
7th
2018–19
66
38
6th
2015–16
66
38
5th
Manchester United's worst league finish came last season under Erik ten Hag when the club finished in eighth place. Their lowest ever points total, though, came in the tumultuous 2021–22 season; the Red Devils only managed to secure 58 points from 38 matches.
Even if Manchester United win their remaining five matches, they would still end the year with just 53 points. The 2024–25 Premier League season will become the worst finish for the Red Devils in Premier League history.
The good news for Manchester United fans is that there is still hope for the club to play Champions League soccer next season. If Amorim's men win the Europa League, then they will automatically secure a spot in 2025–26 Champions League despite their poor Premier League finish.