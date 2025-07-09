Man Utd ‘Set Timeframe’ to Complete Bryan Mbeumo Transfer
Manchester United understandably want their attempts to sign Brentford forward Bryan Mbeumo to be concluded as soon as possible.
It has been well established that Mbeumo—having scored 20 Premier League goals for the Bees last season—is ready to move on to a bigger stage, making known his preference for United.
United moved quickly to sign Matheus Cunha early in the transfer window. But where recruiting the Brazilian was relatively straightforward due to the existence of a release clause, progress with Mbeumo hasn’t been as easy given the need for negotiations over a fee.
Mbeumo was reported earlier this week to be frustrated by the lack of movement, wanting to avoid a scenario in which he has to start pre-season with Brentford.
United have already started pre-season, which made for an awkward first week when Marcus Rashford reported for duty—despite being granted more time to find a new club and losing his shirt number to Cunha. But Sky Sports explains there is a desire for Mbeumo to be through the door before the squad departs for a tour of the United States later this month. A quick stop in Sweden is followed by a first stateside game on July 26.
Personal are already thought to be agreed and there is said to be “cautious optimism” from United that an overall deal can be reached. Brentford are seeking around £65 million ($88.3 million) and the Red Devils aren’t far away. The issue is the structure, rather than the amount, with the Bees seeking “the majority, if not all, of the fee” as an upfront payment.
Mbeumo is being lined up to play as one of the split No. 10s in Ruben Amorim’s 3-4-2-1 system, alongside Cunha and behind a central striker. Who that striker will be is not yet clear, whether a new recruit—free agents Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Callum Wilson and Jamie Vardy have reportedly been offered to United—or another chance for Rasmus Højlund to prove himself.