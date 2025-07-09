Report: Marcus Rashford Bluntly Ignores Man Utd Snub
Marcus Rashford has reported for Manchester United pre-season duty despite losing his squad number and being ushered towards the exit door, multiple reports have claimed.
The academy graduate left United for the first time in his career at the start of February to spend the second half of the 2024–25 campaign on loan with Aston Villa. Unai Emery’s side rebuffed the chance to permanently sign Rashford for a pre-agreed £40 million ($54.4 million) fee, prompting an uncertain few weeks played to the backdrop of rampant transfer speculation.
Barcelona is a known destination of interest for Rashford—although whether that feeling is mutual is the subject of some debate. Bayern Munich have also been floated. Before sealing any new club, Rashford has returned to his first home.
A matter of days after reportedly being given permission to keep his distance from Carrington and prioritise a departure, Rashford rocked up at United’s training ground on Monday and Tuesday for the start of pre-season, as first reported by The Athletic.
The England international was said to have only conducted individual training, kept away from working with the first team squad which included a certain Matheus Cunha decked out in the No. 10 shirt which was taken off Rashford this week.
Rashford had been scheduled to return once Ruben Amorim and the desired players were already in the U.S. for their pre-season tour, per the Daily Mail. United travel to Stockholm before getting stuck into the Premier League Summer Series tour stateside.
The Mancunian forward reportedly “expected to play a full part in pre-season” despite United’s repeated snubs.
It was claimed that Rashford—together with Alejandro Garnacho, Antony, Jadon Sancho and Tyrell Malacia—supposedly told the club that he wanted to leave. That stance has been staunchly questioned.