Bryan Mbeumo ‘Increasingly Frustrated’ by Man Utd Transfer Negotiations
Brentford forward Bryan Mbeumo is reported to be growing frustrated by the lack of progress in negotiations over a transfer to Manchester United.
At the start of June, it was revealed that Mbeumo has made it clear to everyone involved that he wanted to join United, with the Red Devils lining him up as their next target after splashing £62.5 million ($85.1 million) on Matheus Cunha from Wolverhampton Wanderers.
Since then, United have failed with two bids for Mbeumo, the second of which was worth an initial £55 million ($74.9 million) with a further £7.5 million ($10.2 million) in add-ons. Reports suggest Brentford are holding out for as much as £70 million ($95.3 million).
The Evening Standard simply state Brentford want more for Mbeumo than United paid for Cunha, pointing to Chelsea’s £50 million ($68.1 million) price tag for Noni Madueke and Newcastle United’s deal to sign Anthony Elanga from Nottingham Forest for £55 million ($74.9 million) as evidence that not only are their demands reasonable, but perhaps even generous.
With United still debating whether to return with a third bid, Mbeumo is said to be increasingly unhappy by the lack of progress. Brentford are due back in pre-season training next week and Mbeumo is facing the prospect of having to join up with the Bees if a deal does not go through beforehand.
Brentford director Phil Giles has insisted Brentford are happy to keep Mbeumo if their valuation is not met, even claiming the 25-year-old would be happy to stay.
Mbeumo, for his part, is still expecting to leave the club this summer, but United must now decide whether to further increase their offer. The forward’s contract expires in 2026 but includes the option for Brentford to trigger an additional 12 months.
United have been adamant that they will not overpay for targets this summer, not least because of the limited finances available. The Red Devils are hoping to raise significant funds through player sales but have also made limited progress in that regard.
Marcus Rashford is holding out for Barcelona, while wage demands are proving problematic when negotiating exits for both Antony and Jadon Sancho. Alejandro Garnacho and Tyrell Malacia are also available for transfer.