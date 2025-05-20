Man Utd, Tottenham Target Confirms Free Transfer Plan
Angel Gomes has confirmed his decision to leave Lille as a free agent once his contract expires this summer, paving the way for his various suitors, who are thought to include Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur.
The United academy graduate left the club he joined as a six-year-old in the summer of 2020 to go in search of first-team opportunities. After a loan spell at Boavista and a year of adaptation in Lille, Gomes blossomed into a key figure at the base of the French side’s midfield under Paulo Fonseca.
The son of a Portugal youth international proved to be so impressive dictating play from deep that he earned his first senior England call-up in September. Injuries have hampered Gomes’s second half of the season before he assumed an almost full-time role on the substitutes’ bench once it became clear his future would not be in Lille.
“After four unforgettable years at LOSC Lille, it’s time for me to say goodbye,” the midfielder wrote on social media, confirming the end of his spell on the border of Belgium now that his contract is weeks away from expiry.
“This club has been more than just a team—it’s been a family, a home, and a place that has shaped me both on and off the pitch. Like any journey, there were ups and downs, highs and lows, but I’m truly grateful to my teammates and the fans for sticking with me throughout.
“I’m proud of what we achieved together and thankful for every moment. To the fans—thank you for your amazing support and for believing in me. I will forever be grateful. I always gave everything I had for the badge and for all of you.
“Lille will always have a special place in my heart.”
Where Gomes will end up next season still remains to be seen. A return to United has been floated while Tottenham are billed as long-term suitors. Newcastle and West Ham have also been credited with interest in the 24-year-old.
The Premier League is not the only possible destination for Gomes, who credits moving to a different country with improving multiple aspects of his life on and off the pitch. “As amazing as it would be, after finding happiness abroad I know [playing in the Premier League] is not the be-all and end-all,” the London-born midfielder reflected earlier this season.
Although, when the prospect of turning out for United again was raise, he admitted: “There’ll always be that sentimental soft spot, so of course it’d be difficult to say no.”